Why the Asian country could ban the Tom Cruise movie?
Historically, the Asian giant denies the independent status of the island and claims it as its own territory since Taiwan is no longer a member of the UN and was replaced by the People’s Republic of China in 1971.
Though Hollywood has a long tradition of giving in to Chinese censorship pressures.removing images and dialogue from scenes that could be considered offensive, it seems that this time the filter will be ignored.
The flag was not visible in the film’s trailer released in 2019, prompting some people to question whether it had been removed to meet Chinese censorship demands, but when the full film hit theaters, observers noted that the flags had returned, just as the Japanese flag was also restored.
All the censorships that govern in China
In China the only recognized party is the Communist Party. who is leading it the most powerful person in the country (who usually also has the position of President). Xi Jinping has that double condition that makes him the strong man of China.
But it is not the only thing that is limited, limited or directly prohibited for Chinese citizens.
- Internet. The Chinese central government retains the legal right to control the Internet content within its territory. Ironically, he says that this policy does not violate the right to freedom of expression.
- Social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Pinterest, Quera, Tumblr, and Snapchat are banned in China.
- Content censorship. Freedom of opinion and expression is severely restricted. Censorship deals with television, media, radio, movies, theater, text messages, video games, and literary works.
- E-commerce. Since beijing external competition is limited to local suppliers such as Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba. However, in 2020, for several months the whereabouts of Jack Ma were uncertain, the owner of the Chinese e-commerce giant. It coincided with criticism leveled at the centralism of beijing made by the employer. He was only heard from again when he made a brief appearance with a statement of support for the PC.
- Defense of “morality”. Specifically oriented towards pornography, he leads to controls and prohibitions on many artistic exhibitions contrary to the unique thinking of the Communist Party.
- Religion. The law in that country states a minor is prohibited from receiving religious education of any kind. The presence of temples of different religions is also severely limited.