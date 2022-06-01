Why the Asian country could ban the Tom Cruise movie?

Historically, the Asian giant denies the independent status of the island and claims it as its own territory since Taiwan is no longer a member of the UN and was replaced by the People’s Republic of China in 1971.

Though Hollywood has a long tradition of giving in to Chinese censorship pressures.removing images and dialogue from scenes that could be considered offensive, it seems that this time the filter will be ignored.

The flag was not visible in the film’s trailer released in 2019, prompting some people to question whether it had been removed to meet Chinese censorship demands, but when the full film hit theaters, observers noted that the flags had returned, just as the Japanese flag was also restored.

alberto china.jpg

All the censorships that govern in China

In China the only recognized party is the Communist Party. who is leading it the most powerful person in the country (who usually also has the position of President). Xi Jinping has that double condition that makes him the strong man of China.

But it is not the only thing that is limited, limited or directly prohibited for Chinese citizens.