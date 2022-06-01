Why Ed Sheeran Decided Not To Give Rihanna “Shape of You”

TL; DR:

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” was originally intended for Rihanna.

Sheeran thought the song would perform horribly on the charts.

It became a huge hit in the US and UK.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” could have been a Rihanna song. Sheeran revealed that he didn’t give her the track because it includes a reference to a classic rock star. Additionally, Sheeran revealed that she has very little faith in “Shape of You”.

Ed Sheeran didn’t think Rihanna would mention a certain rock star in one of her songs

According to Billboard, Sheeran discussed “Shape of You” during a 2017 interview with BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show. “[‘Shape of You’] it’s actually really random because I went to write songs for other people with a guy named Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, and we were writing this song and I was like ‘It would really work for Rihanna,’ ”he explained.

“And then I started singing lyrics like ‘Put Van the Man on the jukebox’ and I thought ‘Well, he’s not really going to sing it, is he?'” For context, “Van the Man” is another name for Van Morrison, a Irish rock star. He is best known for his hit “Brown-Eyed Girl”.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” was not intended for his album “÷”

Sheeran decided to keep “Shape of You” to himself. “And then we decided halfway through that we were going to make it for me,” he recalled. “This was the last song that was finished, and I just didn’t put two and two together that would be on the album. I just wrote it down and I was like ‘Oh, that was fun.’ “

During a 2021 interview with GQ, Sheeran discussed the song again. He said he expected “Shape of You” to do poorly on the charts. Sheeran revealed that he had “mellowed” from the moment he had so little faith in “Shape of You”.

Like “Shape of You” and its lead album they performed on the charts in the US and UK

Shape of You became a huge hit in the United States. For a dozen weeks, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100. It stayed on the charts for 59 weeks in total. Sheeran released the song on his album ÷. The album reached number 1 on the Billboard 200 for two of its 272 weeks on the charts.

The Official Charts Company reports that “Shape of You” has had similar success in the UK. There, the song reached number 1 for 14 of its 98 weeks on the chart. Meanwhile, ÷ reached number 1 for 20 of its 273 weeks on the chart.

“Shape of You” was originally meant for Rihanna, but has become one of Sheeran’s signature songs.

