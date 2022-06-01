Why Ed Sheeran Decided Not To Give Rihanna ‘Shape Of You’

TL;RD:

  • Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” was initially intended for Rihanna.
  • Sheeran thought the song would do horribly on the charts.
  • It became a huge hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” could have been a Rihanna song. Sheeran revealed that he didn’t give her the song because it includes a reference to a classic rock star. Additionally, Sheeran revealed that he had very little faith in “Shape of You.”

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker