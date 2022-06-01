Why Ed Sheeran Decided Not To Give Rihanna ‘Shape Of You’

TL;RD:

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” was initially intended for Rihanna.

Sheeran thought the song would do horribly on the charts.

It became a huge hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” could have been a Rihanna song. Sheeran revealed that he didn’t give her the song because it includes a reference to a classic rock star. Additionally, Sheeran revealed that he had very little faith in “Shape of You.”

Ed Sheeran didn’t think Rihanna would mention a certain rock star in one of her songs

According to Billboard, Sheeran discussed “Shape of You” during a 2017 interview with the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show. “[‘Shape of You’] it’s actually a really random one because I started writing songs for other people with a guy named Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, and we were writing this song and I thought, ‘This would really work for Rihanna,'” he explained.

“And then I started singing lyrics like ‘putting Van the Man on the jukebox’ and I was like ‘Well, she’s not really going to sing that, is she?'” For context, “Van the Man” is another name for Van. Morrison, an Irish rock star. He is best known for his hit “Brown-Eyed Girl.”

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ Wasn’t Intended for His ‘÷’ Album

Sheeran decided to keep “Shape of You” for himself. “And then we decided halfway through that we were just going to do it for me,” he recalled. “This was the last song to be finished, and I just didn’t put two and two together that this was going to be on the album. I just wrote it down and was like, ‘Oh, that was fun.’”

During a 2021 interview with GQ, Sheeran spoke about the song again. He said that he expected “Shape of You” to do poorly on the charts. Sheeran revealed that he “softened up” from the time that he had so little faith in “Shape of You.”

How ‘Shape of You’ and its parent album performed on the US and UK charts

“Shape of You” became a huge hit in the US. For a dozen weeks, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100. It stayed on the chart for 59 weeks in total. Sheeran released the song on his album. ÷. The album reached number 1 on the Billboard 200 for two of its 272 weeks on the chart.

The Official Charts Company reports that “Shape of You” had similar success in the UK. There, the song reached number 1 for 14 of its 98 weeks on the chart. In the meantime, ÷ it reached number 1 for 20 of its 273 weeks on the chart.

“Shape of You” was initially intended for Rihanna, but became one of Sheeran’s signature songs.

