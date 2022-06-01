Who is Tyra Haynes-Polke? Shakira calls the first winner of “Dancing with myself” a STAR

“Dancing With Myself” premiered and you can tell it’s not your typical dancing reality show. The episode started with 12 amateur dancers and we already have a winner of the evening: Tyra Haynes-Polke.

The dance reality show features 96 contestants over eight weeks. Each week, 12 nominees will battle for $ 25k and the title of “Best Dancer of the Night”. “Dancing with Myself” is an American dance show based on the trends of Tik-Tok dance. The show excludes judges in favor of creators who teach attendees the dance routines. The creators of the first season of “Dancing with myself” are Liza Koshy, Nick Jonas and Shakira.

RELATED ARTICLES

“So You Think You Can Dance” Season 17: Fans Surprised That Keaton Can Dance Despite “Funny Body”

‘SYTYCD’ Season 17: Eliminated teacher Jermaine Barker wanted to inspire students through dance

Who is Tyra Haynes-Polke?

Tyra Haynes-Polke is a 16-year-old high school student from Los Angeles, California. She was not only the youngest participant in the first series of “Dancing With Myself,” but she was also the first to win the $ 25,000 cash prize. Tyra, raised by a Japanese mother, is proud to be bilingual. She entered the show to bring her talents out of her bedroom and show it off in front of her favorite creators. With around 14,000 followers on Instagram, the young talent is known on social media. Tyra reveals in a confessional before her final performance of hers that she comes from a large family and she would love to take them on vacation with the prize money. You also mentioned saving the rest for college expenses.

How did the young gun get to the top?

Tyra was one of 12 candidates in tonight’s episode of “Dancing With Myself”. Tyra enters the competition by catching the eyes of the audience and creators in “All Eyes on You”. She impressed the studio audience in the next round, “Freestyle Battle Round,” which, unlike other dance programs, has the potential to save or destroy you. After each round, the public votes for their favorite, and those who are not protected must rely on the decision of the creators. However, in the next round, “The Dance Along”, she ends up on the losing team. In this round, eight contestants compete in groups of four. Nikki Glaser, a celebrity special guest, presents the choreography.

The audience was then asked to select one of the groups to advance, while the Creators saved two contestants from the losing team. Tyra had to rely on the Creators to save her after being on the losing side. Her performance stunned the creators. Liza Koshy praised her high school student, adding that not only did she kill her performance of hers, but she also carried her group of hers on her young shoulders. Shakira couldn’t help but praise her “phenomenal” performance. When Tyra mentions her desire for her to make others happy through her work, Shakira tells her that she can make this her “her life” if she so chooses.

Tyra and her partner, Jeremy Urann, went through the next round of “duo partnerships”, beating the competition. Liza Koshy couldn’t help but compliment the Californian girl and her partner, the 29-year-old plus size model. “The Shake-Up,” the fifth round, required the four surviving candidates to all dance at the same time while taking a different turn (or “Shake-Up”). This includes dancing with an object or adding an iconic dance move, in this context, a chair, into their performance. Tyra’s beautiful crack caused Shakira’s mouth to drop, prompting her to the final round, “Be the Creator,” where she had to perform a dance she choreographed at home for WALK THE MOON’s Shut Up and Dance.

Tyra Haynes-Polke in episode 1 of “Dancing With Myself” (NBC)

Tyra knew she had to integrate some of her most incredible tricks into the performance if she was to beat the other finalist, Smac. Tyra, who was influenced by Beyoncé and Shakira, combined both her death and her return in her final performance. Shakira’s jaw was suspended in the air as she threaded her back flawlessly. You called the young high school student “a star”. Liza, on the other hand, was delighted to be “smashed out of the box”, since all of this took place on stage afterwards. Nick was also impressed and praised her for putting all her effort into the performance. Despite stiff competition from Australian actress Smac McCreanor, audiences chose Tyra.

Following its premiere on May 31, 2022, at 10 / 9c, NBC’s new show “Dancing With Myself” will air new episodes every Wednesday.