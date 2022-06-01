who is it that tells the secrets of celebrities

Even Hollywood’s best kept secrets find a way to come to light. Including the identities hidden behind DeuxMoi, the Gossip Girl of real life, or the social account that for some years has excelled on Instagram in revealing the secrets and behind the scenes of celebrities. On March 21, 2020, New Yorkers were spending their first lockdown weekend indoors. Out of boredom, a user posted a request on Instagram: “Send me stories of famous people you want to share.” A few minutes later his private message box was filled with stolen shots and tales of sightings of the most disparate stars. Today DeuxMoi has reached a fan base of 1.5 million users, hosts more podcasts, Deux U And Deux Me After Darkannounced a debut novel for HarperCollins, Anon Plsand a TV series for HBO Max.

DeuxMoi knew the cover of British Vogue by Beyoncé two weeks before its release, she unveiled Emily Ratajowski’s pregnancy weeks before it was made public and was the first to publish Eugenie of York’s. She wrote about Harry and Meghan’s deal with Spotify and recounted the Duchess’s abortion the day before her interview with her was published. But, in a perfect mix of Gossip Girl, Sex and the City and Lady Whistledown, the big scoops and scandals are enjoyed as much as the small, thrilling details. Much of the charm of DeuxMoi lies in the exclusivity of its posts and in the fact that the stars themselves tell the details of the lives of other celebs. That’s why you know in real time what the Chris Evans restaurant order, Timothée Chalamet’s favorite coffee or the skin care brand Jennifer Aniston uses.

In short, DeuxMoi knows everything about everyone but no one knows who he is. Until this moment. In a detailed newsletter, the former reporter from the New York Magazine, Brian Feldman has unveiled the alleged identities behind the DeuxMoi brand. And, unfortunately, it’s not Dan Humphrey, but Meggie Kempner and Melissa Lovallo, two New Yorkers who worked in the fashion world. Many have found this revelation disappointing: in fact, Kempner and Lovallo are pretty much the kind of people everyone thinks of when clicking on DeuxMoi. Feldman uncovered the mystery by digging up old posts where the page was tagged, rummaging through years of comments, and finding an old YouTube video of the two girls. Since DeuxMoi started out as a fashion blog in 2013, there was a lot of such public information just waiting to be linked. But despite that, the reporter had to fill his disclaimer article him in which he assures that what he is doing is not doxing. And now the question: is unmasking a popular anonymous account lawful?

A question brought back to the center of attention not only by the case of DeuxMoi, but also by a recent controversy in American journalism that has renewed the debate on the importance of online anonymity. As Pietro Minto reports on The post, at the center of it all are again a journalist, Taylor Lorenz, and Libs of TikTok, a very popular Twitter account, who republishes TikTok videos denigrating progressive – or liberal, hence “libs” – positions, often on issues of gender and racism. Despite the success of Libs of TikTok, the identity of its creator remained a mystery until it was revealed by Lorenz in an article in the Washington Post: it is Chaya Raichik, a Brooklyn real estate agent. According to some commentators, Lorenz violated Raichik’s privacy with his article. In particular, having published online the name of a person who evidently had a desire to remain anonymous, the journalist would have performed an act of “doxing”.

The discussion that exposing a pseudonymous person with a sizable following is an unnecessary and dangerous invasion of privacy is not new: last February, BuzzFeed journalist Katie Notopolous published an article revealing the names of the founders. the “Bored Ape Yacht Club”, the most widespread and most valuable NFT line in the world; Newsweek’s 2014 report in search of an anonymous bitcoin developer was greeted with indignation by early cryptocurrency enthusiasts, who called it a “doxing” attempt; the same thing happened when, in 2020, the New York Times posted the real name of the Californian psychiatrist behind the blog Slate Star Codex.

And again, the search for the true identity of the writer Elena Ferrante by a journalist in 2016 has been defined as the “doxing of Elena Ferrante”. “The journalist seems to believe that in an attempt to force a writer out of anonymity, she provided some kind of public service. Ferrante’s readers, she insists, would have a right to know who she really is,” Debora Orr wrote in the The guardianbut “the unmasking of Elena Ferrante violated my right not to know”.

Given the growing popularity of Deuxmoi, even Feldman argues that the social account no longer falls under the label of private citizen. Deuxmoi is a public figure and, as such, the journalist believes, we deserve to know his identity. Yet another controversy over doxing and journalism that reveals a cultural division on the idea of ​​online anonymity. Since Deuxmoi’s identity was revealed, however, Meggie Kempner and Melissa Lovallo have shut down all of their personal social media accounts. Any sign that Feldman has hit the mark?

