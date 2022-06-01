Who can be vaccinated in Mexico?

The first confirmed case of monkey pox in Mexico it was detected in the Mexico City (CDMX), in a 50-year-old patient from New York, and has set off the alarms of citizens who wonder if there is a vaccine available against the disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) there are several vaccines for the prevention of smallpox that manage to protect those who are inoculated from a serious disease by contracting monkeypoxalthough there is also a dose specifically developed for Orthopoxvirus, which is the group of viruses to which monkeypox belongs.

However, the WHO explained that the monkeypox vaccine was only applied to medical personnel, laboratory personnel or people who have been in contact with a person infected with the virus.

The application of the biological can be carried out within 4 days after exposure to someone sick who lives in the same household or with whom you have had a personal encounter or sexual intimate.

In addition, in 2019 the use of the MVA-BN vaccine, also called Imvamune, Imvanex or Jynneos, was approved, which is very efficient in preventing monkeypox, although the bad news is that there is little availability worldwide.

Given this, the WHO assured that “decisions about vaccination and which vaccine to use should be based on national guidance. Individual decisions about vaccination of monkeypox patient contacts should be based on public health guidance, benefit-risk assessment, and shared clinical decision-making between a health care provider and a patient contact.”