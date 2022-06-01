White T-shirts: How to combine them to be the best dressed in summer?

The catwalks and street style suggest that the white T-Shirt can be the answer to virtually anything summer styling. It is a wardrobe basic that is not usually distinguished like blouses or shirts, but it has always been there, like a perfect wild card to save us from trouble and doubts. kendall jenner, For example, she is one of the celebrities who constantly uses this garment, showing that it can be as versatile as our imagination allows.

A White T-shirt looks great with jeans or tailor shop, with miniskirts and leather pants, under dresses or blouses with thin straps. The inspiration to wear it is very vast and always changing, so we can find answers in the basics of life or in the currents in vogue offered by the great fashion houses. Because we know that you want to go well dressed to your commitments and stay fresh, we list some proposals to show it off in these summer days.

How to combine white t-shirts this summer 2022?

with colored pants

Jacquemus model with white t-shirt and yellow pants. InDigital

Jacquemus suggests a perfect combination for any office day, appealing to the elegance of some leather pants and the trend of color blocks. The combination of yellow with orange heels will be enough to brighten up any day. The special touch is achieved with jewelry, a thin chain that goes with long golden earrings.

With blazer and leather pants