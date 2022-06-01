Where will the Tom Holland movie premiere? When will Uncharted be streaming?

Uncharted, the latest film from Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, which was released in theaters last February, will arrive in the next few days on a renowned streaming platform.

The tape inspired by the popular video game of the same name created by Naughty Dog, follows Nathan Drake (Holland), a bartender who becomes a cunning thief recruited by treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg.

The mission is to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. They won’t be the only ones, because another treasure hunter called Moncada, starring Antonio Banderas, will also be on the hunt since he assures that the treasure belongs to his family.

Sully and Nate must learn to work together to find out before the villain does and in the process too. find the missing brother of Holland’s characterwho has been missing for a while.

What streaming will Uncharted be released on and on what date?

The good news for all video game fans who didn’t get to see it in theaters or for those who want to watch it again, is that Uncharted will debut on next July 8, 2022 on the streaming platform HBO Max.