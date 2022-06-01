where they pinched the Barcelona defender – Il Tempo





Gossip has gone mad in Spain due to a whirlwind of rumors about the couple Gerard Piqué and Shakira. The article published by Emilio Pérez de Rozas on El Periódico thought of an alleged crisis between the Colombian singer and the Barcelona central defender, a piece in which the journalist and veteran of the gossip columns offers some clues and hypotheses which suggest that the relationship between the two is not going through its best moment. The Colombian, who has two children with the Spaniard, confessed days ago her fear of marriage and that she preferred not to marry and that Piqué continued to see her as “a forbidden fruit” to keep him “on the tightrope”.





Recently something seems to have changed in the balance between the two stars. Everything seems to indicate that the romantic relationship between Shakira and Piqué is going through one of its worst moments since they met in 2010. The Barca captain has often been spotted in her old single apartment. A detail confirmed by “some neighbors” that together with “all the media chaos and, above all, the nocturnal releases of ‘Geri’ together with the group of friends of his protégé Riqui Puig, adds a certain uncertainty on the subject”. Another detail What does not go unnoticed by Pérez de Rozas is the fact that Shakira has stopped sharing pictures of or with Piqué on her Instagram profile and the last post together dates back to 21 March, while previously it was rare that she did not put several images together. together these voices and the lyrics of Shakira’s latest song the gossip was unleashed.



