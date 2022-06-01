Where is it and what careers are offered at the Faculty of Medicine?

The School of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) It is considered a pioneering institution in Latin America and regional leader in training human resources for health.

The history of the Faculty begins in the 16th century, when the German Emperor Charles V issued a royal order to create the Royal and Pontifical University of Mexico on September 20, 1551, at which time it underwent a major transition process. to become the great institution that it is today.

During this great period, the school began a pilgrimage through different locations and administrative schemes, successively being the College of Medicine, the Federal District School of Medicine and, as the National School of Medicine, starting in 1842, the date on which definitively It is installed in the old Palace of the Inquisition until 1960 when it became the Faculty of Medicine.

⚡️NEW⚡️ The most recent issue of the Electronic Magazine of the @FacMedicinaUNAM: Vol. 65, Number 3, May-June 2022 Free access! Enter and download the PDF to #read 👉https://t.co/wMbFizgg9x pic.twitter.com/rcUuADo2Gm — FACMED – UNAM (@facmed_unam) May 16, 2022

The academic offer of literature and postgraduate courses that the faculty offers is as follows:

Bachelor’s degree

Surgeon

Basic Biomedical Research

Physiotherapy

Forensic science

Neurosciences

Science of Human Nutrition

Plan of Combined Studies in Medicine (PECEM)

Postgraduate

Single Plan for Medical Specialties

High Medical Specialty Courses

Medical Sciences, Dentistry

and of the Health

Biomedical sciences

Biological Sciences

Biochemical Sciences

To enter the UNAM Faculty of Medicine, applicants may do so by graduating from any campus of the National Preparatory School (ENP) or the College of Sciences and Humanities (CCH) in a maximum of four years and with a minimum average of seven.

External applicants to UNAM must have a minimum average of seven in high school and have been selected in the corresponding contest according to their successes and the established quota.