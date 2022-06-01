WhatsApp works on new function: edit sent messages

WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, whether to send messages, photos, videos, voice notes, make video calls, etc.

One of its many advantages is that it is constantly updated to add new features and tools for all users. On this occasion, we are talking about a new one with which you can edit messages.

You can edit messages on WhatsApp

Until now, users of this platform can send a message, but if they have made a mistake in something, they cannot edit it, only delete it, which is evident since a message appears and the other person finds out that you did it.

The WaBetaInfo site released a screenshot of the latest version of WhatsApp, where you can see that you can edit a message you sent just by pressing and holding it.

According to the interface shown, editing a message would be simple, to resend it with the changes made. This new feature is expected to be released soon for beta users.

As always, WhatsApp would be working on this feature first so that beta users can test it, after a while it could be officially launched for all other users of both iOS and Android.

This is a function that has been requested by users for some time, since platforms like Telegram already have it, although the difference is that they do report when a message has been edited.

