What we know about Gorr, the new villain of Thor Love and Thunder

Gorr the Godslayer arrives

From this second trailer we can highlight director Taika Waititi’s trademark use of comedythe reunion between Thor and Jane Foster after the events of Thor The Dark World and Russell Crowe’s first appearance as the Greek god Zeus. But without a doubt, the aspect of this second video that fans liked the most was the presentation of the film’s villain: Gorr the Godslayer, a character who will be played by Christian Bale.

What has most caught the attention of the followers of this villain is his appearance that, although it differs from that of the comics, he looks intimidating and bloodthirsty, as well as his mighty black sword. Next, we are going to explain everything that is known about this powerful enemy that promises to give our favorite Asgardian gods a few headaches.

Who is this villain?

Gorr the Godslayer is a galactic assassin whose main objective is to kill all the gods in the universe. A long time ago he was an ordinary man who lived on a planet that blindly trusted its deities. However, when his entire family was taken from him, he came to the conclusion that those gods did not exist, he disowned them, so he was expelled from his tribe.