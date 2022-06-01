What should a man do to look attractive? These recommendations have nothing to do with beauty or money | Society | Magazine

We have probably all wondered what a man should do to look attractive. We know, for example, that combining good looks, charm, and even wealth could be some of the important characteristics that make men attractive.

But beyond these factors, what else makes men more attractive? According to Psychology Today, a lot of research points to how they behave and act around others as a major factor.

Experts say that a man should be aware of signs of flirting from a woman. Photo: Kiuikson

However, you should be aware of the universal signs of a woman flirting, according to Psychology Today:

First the woman smiles at the one who attracts her.

She raises her eyebrows in a quick, jerky motion as she opens her eyes to look at him.

Drop your eyelids, tilt your head down and to one side, and look away.

He could cover his face with his hands, giggling as he retreats behind his palms.

As women became more financially independent, they said they liked older guys even more. Photo: Todor Tsvetkov

What should a man do to look attractive?

appear a little older

Psychologists call it the “George Clooney Effect.” This stems from a 2010 study of 3,770 heterosexual adults that suggested women often prefer older men.

As women became more financially independent, they said they liked older guys even more. According to lead author and University of Dundee psychologist Fhionna Moore.

Grow a light beard

In a 2013 study from the University of New South Wales, researchers asked 177 heterosexual men and 351 heterosexual women to view images of 10 men in one of four conditions:

Shaved off.

A little stubble from a couple of days.

stubble or full beard

Facial hair correlates not only with maturity and masculinity, but also with dominance and aggressiveness. Photo: Pexels.

Participants rated the men depicted on various traits, including attractiveness. Women said that the most attractive men were those with stubble.

“Facial hair correlates not only with maturity and masculinity, but also with dominance and aggressiveness,” write authors Barnaby J. Dixson and Robert C. Brooks. “An intermediate level of beard is more attractive,” they add.

Women are more likely to want short-term relationships with men who had big muscles. Photo: nd3000

Build muscle, but not too much

In a 2007 study from the University of California, Los Angeles, 286 women looked at shirtless photos of men and indicated which seemed to be the best short-term and long-term partners.

The results showed that women were more likely to want short-term relationships with men who had large muscles.

Less muscular men were thought to fit better in long-term relationships. So if you want to get a woman’s attention and keep her attention, you better not go overboard at the gym.

Be nice, but not too much

There is a big difference between being nice and being too nice to women. A guy who is too nice is not attractive to women, he would surely enter the “Friend Zone”. It is not about being the opposite, but you do have to have limits. You are very kind?

They value both their partner’s sense of humor and their own ability to make their partner laugh. Photo: pixelfit

make her laugh

In a 2006 study published in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior, researchers asked undergraduate students to indicate how much they valued a partner’s ability to make them laugh and their own ability to make their partner laugh.

The results showed that the women valued both their partner’s sense of humor and their own ability to make their partner laugh. Men valued only their own ability to make their partner laugh.

