What is the difference between vapers and electronic cigarettes?

Yesterday, the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) published the decree that prohibits the circulation and commercialization within the Republic, whatever its origin, of the Electronic Nicotine Administration Systems (SEAN), Alternative Nicotine Consumption Systems Nicotine (SACN), Similar Systems Without Nicotine (SSSN), electronic cigarettes and vaporizing devices with similar uses.

Likewise, the solutions and mixtures used in said systems, among others, and consequently sanction, in the terms that the applicable legal provisions have, those who fail to comply with this prohibition, highlighted the decree signed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Both electronic cigarettes and vapers are used by people who like to smoke and there are even those who seek to quit smoking with these devices.

Before the prohibition there are doubts about what is the difference between both devices.

Electronic cigarettes vs vapers

Vapers often come in different shapes and sizes than e-cigarettes. The latter are usually thinner, more discreet and more manageable than vapers, however they have been improving over the years to the point of even imitating electronic cigarettes.

The price of an electronic cigarette is usually cheaper than that of a vaper, however, the latter having a wide range, you can find some with the price of the electronic cigarette. Also keep in mind that some higher priced vapers also offer higher potency.

The electronic cigarette has less difficulty in terms of its use, on the other hand, since vapers have different models, you can find much more complicated systems.

In both vapers and electronic cigarettes, battery life is something that varies depending on the model chosen. The only difference between electronic cigarette and vape in this case is that the latter offers more battery options than the electronic cigarette.

Another point to take into account is durability. Vapers, being much more advanced, tend to last longer than cigarettes thanks to the fact that resistance and materials can be varied.