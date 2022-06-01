What if Tom Cruise calls you? Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, protagonists of the trailer for the new Top Gun

The champions of Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams continue their career off the pitch: after being the stars of the announcement of the franchise calendar, they now starred in the trailer for Top Gun, the new film by Tom Cruise.

The Los Angeles Rams are the last champion of the National Football League (NFL)having imposed itself as local before Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl LVIafter a season where they were one of the main candidates.

Getting to the top of the league also makes you have your moment of stardomas is happening to some of the protagonists of the Los Angeles team, particularly their head coach, Sean McVayand his marshal matthew stafford.

The duo was part of one of the best videos for the announcement of the calendars of the different franchises, with a production worthy of Hollywood by the Rams. Looks like McVay and Stafford took a liking to it.now part of the Top Gun Maverick trailer.

VIDEO: McVay and Stafford, new Hollywood stars

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and his quarterback Matthew Stafford They were two of the stars in the trailer for the movie Top Gun Maverickthe second part of the film starring the renowned actor, Tom Cruise.

Along with the two stars of the National Football League (NFL), they were also scottie schefferprofessional golfer, aliyah bostonfigure of South Carolina in college basketball, and Julianna Penachampion in the UFC.