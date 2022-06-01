What if Johnny Depp LOSES the trial vs Amber Heard?

The judgment of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard is undoubtedly the judgment most controversial of all of 2022 and is about to reach the final verdict on what will happen to the future of both movie stars, although the actor starts with an advantage over ‘Princess Mera’, there are great chances that he will lose the litigation , that is why today we bring before you what will happen if misses the trial of the famous actor in front of his partner.

From confessions of infidelity to addictions, are some of the episodes that the morbid judgment of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard He left for the analysis of all his fans, what happened to be the couple of the moment, now they are involved in a strong legal lawsuit that will bring millionaire consequences for the loser.

But the consequences are already being felt on Johnny Depp Well, he had to give up the iconic character of Jack Sparrow in the Disney saga, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, due to the problem with his ex-wife, because the directors of the animation company decided that the image of the actor in the movies was not correct. pirate products.

For its part, Amber Heard He mentioned that job offers are on the decline after data about his personality were released during the judgmentThere is even talk that her role in ‘Aquaman 2’ as ‘Princess Mera’ will be reduced to 10 minutes on screen due to the bad image that was generated around the actress.

The testimonies of personnel who were in the service of the actors who attended the trial have revealed that the mistreatment that Amber Heard At the beginning of the lawsuit, they never happened, so the jury will have to deliberate soon after analyzing the videos and evidence released by Johnny Depp and his ex-wife for this lawsuit.

This will happen if Johnny Depp loses the trial against Amber Heard

According to what was published during the trial if Johnny Depp misses the judgmenthe would put his entire fortune at risk because he would have to pay an amount of 100 million dollars to Amber Heardshedding up to two-thirds of his estimated $150 million fortune.

This amount to be paid Johnny Depp Yes misses The Jtrial against Amber Heard, stems from the various defamation claims weighing against him courtesy of his ex-wife. The die is cast and now the full weight of the millionaire fine falls on the shoulders of the jury.

It is expected that within the next few hours they will discuss the outcome of the judgment of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heardin one of the most anticipated verdicts of recent times to find out who misses More after this outcome.