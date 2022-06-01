What I see? The story of a car rivalry that almost cost Niki Lauda his life in 1976

The true story of the movie Rush, passion and glory It began to be written on August 1, 1976. That day, at the Nürburgring circuit (Germany), the Austrian pilot Niki Lauda he lost control of his Ferrari, which crashed into a retaining wall and due to the force of the impact returned covered in flames to the track, completely adrift. At that moment he was hit by the Surtees driven by the American Brett Lunger. Nothing worse could have happened.

The film, one of Ron Howard’s most accomplished works, craftsman par excellence of Hollywood cinema and darling of the industry since he rose to fame and popularity as a child and adolescent actor, he begins with a visual painting that functions as the most accurate foreshadowing of that terrible day. Under an overcast and threatening sky, the camera zooms in on where the 1976 Formula 1 German Grand Prix is ​​about to take off.

The voice-over of the official announcer announces through the loudspeakers of the circuit that the race is going to take place despite the adversities of the weather forecast. The drivers decided to go out on the track after deliberating in an assembly. That “it’s the pilot and not the plane” that appears at a key moment of Top Gun: Maverick applies perfectly to what is counted in Rush and, more precisely, to what Formula 1 was in those fantastic times. A competition in which powerful brands played everything for everything, but whose results depended more than anything on the unmatched skill of a handful of drivers for whom risk was part of their identity.

James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl), intimate enemies

The line between life and death was much thinner at the time of Formula 1. After the confirmation of the Grand Prix through the speakers, the film continues its initial journey with the voice of Niki Lauda. Who speaks is the actor who personifies him, the German Daniel Bruhl, one of the interpreters of that origin with the greatest presence in international productions, among other things because he handles five languages ​​perfectly.

“Twenty-five drivers start each Formula 1 season –says Brühl in English with a strong Germanic accent while his Niki Lauda looks at the sky and around him with the meticulousness of someone who knows how to observe every last detail-. And every year, two die. What kind of person has a job like that? Not normal people, sure. The rebels, the lunatics, the dreamers. People desperate to leave their mark and willing to die trying.”

That prologue is the impeccable presentation of the axis of the film, the extraordinary rivalry between Lauda (at the time world champion of the main automobile category and therefore owner of the car with the number 1) and the Englishman James Hunt, the perfect antithesis of the Austrian pilot in terms of temperament and conduct.

Hemsworth was already Thor when he agreed to play a great Formula 1 hero in 2013

Personified by the Australian Chris Hemsworth (who at that time was already the mythical Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) Hunt appears in that same opening moment of Rush, passion and glory, posing next to his McLaren number 11 like a smiling playboy behind the wheel with three beautiful models and promoters. Hunt had quickly earned a reputation as a ladies’ man and reveler, but at the same time he was unanimously recognized as one of the best race car drivers in the world at the time: fast, gritty, precise, reckless, always ready to play. to the limit.

Rush, passion and glory It is the chronicle of that extreme rivalry, born when Lauda and Hunt competed without much at stake but with the same sporting ambition in the almost amateur field of Formula 3. The film builds the parallel stories of both as if it were portraying two intimate enemies all the time. On the one hand, the perfectionist and punctilious Austrian, always willing to comply with the plan laid out in advance down to the smallest detail. On the other, the English smiling and carefree, determined to take the whole life in one drink and enjoy every moment in the best company.

The film not only more than meets that goal. It also perfectly reconstructs an exceptional moment in Formula 1 through the most portentous reconstruction that we have seen of a Grand Prix through cinema. Each race is a true visual poem full of intensity, rhythm, adrenaline, nerve, enthusiasm and, why not, suffering. To make it, Howard had 24 Formula 1 models from that time.

In that sense, the director achieved something amazing, worthy of the best history of cinema that narrates the great feats of sport. Visually recreate the competitions (the preparations, the start, the infinite tension of the first corner, the hand-to-hand chases, the passing moments, the final flag) as if they had emerged from the memory of their most privileged witnesses. Among them many Argentines who know that era of Formula 1 very well because one of its protagonists was Carlos Alberto Reutemann, also chosen by Ferrari to take Lauda’s place after the Nürburgring accident. That fact is mentioned at one point in the film.

The scene of the accident has in the cinema all the dramatic realism of the shocking real episode. And it narrates through an exemplary montage and a tension that reaches the limit of its most overwhelming details: the moment in which Lauda loses control of his machine, the impact against the guard-rail, the uncontrolled return to the track and the moment in which Langer crashes his car against the Ferrari, converted at that height into a ball of fire.

At that moment, the same flames were engulfing Lauda’s body. And Howard’s feat is magnified at that moment even more, because the real story appears in the film through an extraordinary, memorable sequence. In the background we hear voices with requests and pleas in different languages, drivers who get out of their cars and try to get the inert Lauda out of his cabin, who is setting himself on fire. At one point, we see a close-up of a hand loosening Lauda’s seat belt. And shortly after, among the flames, how someone manages to get the Austrian out of the car, perhaps not knowing at the time if he was alive or not, but convinced that if he did not do so, Lauda would not be saved.

Daniel Brühl as Niki Lauda in Rush, passion and glory

The story behind the film has several other proper names. The American Lunger, the driver of the Surtees that crashed into Lauda’s Ferrari, was a Marine infantry captain and a Vietnam veteran. His training as a Marine had told her what to do. He waited for the Italian Arturo Merzario, a former Ferrari driver, to unfasten Lauda’s seat belt to get him out of the car amid the flames. Meanwhile, the German Harald Ertl fired a fire extinguisher non-stop at the burning machine.

That is also seen in the film, as well as the crude therapy that Lauda underwent to heal his wounds and avoid certain death. Among them, the daily cleaning of her lungs to remove from there all the toxic gases that she had inhaled. Seeing him at that moment we know that Lauda, ​​from whose point of view most of the story is told, is willing to endure any sacrifice in order to resume his frantic rivalry with Hunt, who had won that great game. german award.

The script of Rush, passion and glory belongs to the British Peter Morgan, the creator of the successful series The Crown. Everything was born from the friendship of Morgan’s wife with Lauda’s brother-in-law, who was never interested in telling what he lived through during and after that near-fatal accident. The film interprets that state of mind, which largely shapes the character’s temperament.

The real Niki Lauda and James Hunt

The real life of the pilot corresponds to that story, according to those who got to know him well. Shortly after the premiere, it was learned that Morgan managed to convince Lauda to agree to tell her life story after having about 30 talks with him. The rest was up to Howard, who took over the project after Paul Greengrass (the director of three Jason Bourne films, flight 93 Y big world news) declined to do so because he was already busy with Captain Phillips.

Lauda was so enthusiastic about the project that he decided to share some of his experiences with Brühl and even participated in the film’s world premiere at the 2013 Toronto Film Festival with a surprise appearance after the first screening. He had flown in from Vienna on one of his fleet planes (the activity he took up after his retirement from motorsport) to be present for the occasion. Lauda died on May 20, 2019 at the age of 70 after various operations, including a lung transplant.

The aftermath of the Nürburgring accident accompanied him to the end, but even so, he managed to overcome it and drawing strength from the most inexplicable places, he maintained until the end of the 1976 season that infinite and endless rivalry with James Hunt, who ended up winning the world championship. of Formula 1 by a point of difference on the Austrian. Hunt died on June 15, 1993, of a heart attack, at just 45 years old. All that true history is also present in Rush, passion and glory, One of the best motoring movies of all time.

Rush, passion and glory is available at Paramount+