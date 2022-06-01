What happens if the actor loses the judgment?

By far the judgment between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It has been the most entertaining melodrama of recent times, because for 25 days details of this tortuous marriage have been revealed through the statements of those involved, witnesses and even mental health specialists, but today this could have an outcome which has several aspects.

Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation, due to an article he wrote in 2018 for the newspaper Washington Postin which he defined himself as a victim of domestic violence, and despite the fact that he never mentioned the star of Pirates of the Caribbean, the actor and his legal team determined that he was referring to him, so the actor filed a lawsuit against Amber in court in Fairfax, Virginia.

In said lawsuit, he asks for compensation of 50 million dollars, not only to repair the damage for defamation, but also for the jobs he lost due to Heard’s comments, including the new installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Fantastic Animals”. “.

Read also: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial: how the jury decides who won

But Depp was countersued by Amber for $100 million, also for defamation as she claims her ex-husband and his legal team called her a liar.

After 27 days of trial, the jury is deliberating the resolution of this case, whose decision may be announced in the following hours.

What happens if Johnny Depp wins or loses?

If the court ruled in favor of Johnny Depp, Amber would be forced to pay the 50 million, plus the costs of the trial, such as lawyers’ hours, this amount may be less or more depending on the court’s criteria. Amber’s fortune is valued at 12 million dollars, in case she can cover the amount requested by the actor, she must reach an agreement with the authorities to determine the terms that she must cover until she ends her debt.

Read also: The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: the most controversial phrases

The outlook for Johnny Depp is not very encouraging either if he loses, because if he has a fortune valued at 150 million dollars, if he had to compensate Amber he would have to pay 100 million, that is, more than half of his estate, not to mention that the court can raise or lower the amount you must pay. Laborally, unlike Depp, Amber was not fired from any project, so there is nothing that affects her in that regard.

rad