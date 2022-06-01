What does the jury consider in the Depp-Heard trial?

After a six-week trial, a civil jury in Virginia is deliberating defamation allegations from Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial included lurid testimony with explicit details about the movie stars’ brief and volatile marriage. But what is the case really about? And what will the jury have to decide?

THE DEPP LAWSUIT

Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, alleging that an op-ed she wrote, published in 2018 in the Washington Post, damaged his reputation and hurt his career. In the article, Heard described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” He did not mention Depp by name, but his lawyers argued that it was clear he was referring to the actor, given that he had publicly accused him of domestic violence during their 2016 divorce proceedings. Heard’s lawyers said most of the article was focuses on public policy on domestic violence and that she had the right granted by freedom of expression to express an opinion on that subject. They also maintain that Depp did in fact abuse Heard.

Actor Johnny Depp waves to supporters as he leaves the Fairfax County Courthouse on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia. The jury ended its second day of deliberations on May 31, 2022 without reaching a verdict. (Craig Hudson/AP)

ALLEGATIONS OF ABUSE

During the trial, Heard outlined more than a dozen specific cases in which she says Depp abused her, including her allegation that he sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in a fit of alcohol-fueled rage. Depp has denied any physical or sexual abuse and says Heard made up her claims to destroy her reputation. She also claimed that she physically attacked him on multiple occasions.

THE WORK OF THE JURY

The seven-member jury must decide whether two excerpts from the article and the headline are defamatory. The jury’s verdict form gives them instructions on how to determine that, including asking them if the statements were about Depp, were false, and had a defamatory implication about him. Because Depp is a public figure, Heard can only be found guilty of defamation if the jury decides that she acted with “actual malice,” meaning that she knew what she had written was false or that she acted with reckless disregard for the truth. TRUE. Heard’s lawyers told the jury that Depp’s defamation charge must fail if Heard suffered a single incident of abuse.

THE HEARD LAWSUIT

Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp after the actor’s former lawyer called her allegations a hoax. The counterclaim has received less attention during the trial, but Heard’s lawyer told the jury that he provides an avenue for her to compensate Heard for the abuse Depp inflicted on her by orchestrating a smear campaign after they split.

The jury verdict form asks the jury to decide whether Depp’s former lawyer, acting as Depp’s agent, made or published three statements that were about Heard, that were false, and that were seen by someone other than Heard. The jury must also decide whether Depp’s lawyer made the statements with true malice.