The tequila It is a drink obtained from distilled and is originally from Tequila, Jalisco, where there are multiple agave fields that facilitate the production of this liquor. But, of course, not only people from Jalisco enjoy it, but actually its flavor and enjoyment reaches the most famous, many of whom have decided to invest in the manufacture of this drink.

Currently, according to information provided by the Tequila Regulatory Councilthere are around 1,756 tequilas, and at least four marks they belong to great celebrities who have their factories in Mexican territory, we tell you what they are.

You may also be interested in: We tell you what can be done in Tequila, Jalisco in one day

What celebrities have distilleries in Jalisco and where are they?

There are many celebrities who are committed to starting businesses, some decide to launch lines of clothing, shoes or bags, while others seek to expand their horizons towards the world of tequila. Although not all tequila companies are in Tequila, some are located in Los Altos de Jalisco.

1. Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana, The Rock

Recently, the actor opened his second distillery in the municipality of Jesus Maria, in the Altos de Jalisco. This tequila, according to its official site, this product is manufactured from the sustainability.

For this, they convert the remains of the agave into a compost that is used as organic fertilizer for the agave fields, thus reducing the ecological footprint that the mass production of tequila produces.

2. Villa One by Nick Jonas and John Varvatos

The younger brother of Hermanos Jonas together with the fashion designer, they have their own brand of tequilla, called Villa Onewhich is made of blue agavehe, coming from the mountainous areas of Tequila, Jalisco.

This drink is prepared in its own distillery, Fine Tequila Factory in Jalisco. It boasts of using traditional techniques and original ingredients. This tequila was released on the market in the 2019 and has been in distribution ever since.

You may also be interested in: Tequila is named the first smart tourist destination in Mexico

3. Honor of Kate del Castillo

This tequila from the famous Mexican actressKate del Catillo, is preparing in the municipality of arandas, approximately 1 hour from Guadalajara. In addition, this tequila is exported to the United States.

4. George Clooney’s Casamingos

The great American actor, producer and screenwriter George Clooney has its own distillery since 2017, Weddings which is manufactured in the Altos de Jalisco, made from 100% Blue Agave grown in the land rich in red clay. While their mezcal is made in Oaxaca, Mexico.