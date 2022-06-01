What awaits Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Hollywood after the bulldozed verdict

“I think Hollywood is a strange place”. He will not be the first or the last to say it, but the phrase is used by veteran agent Darryl Marshak to explain a point about the industry in which he has been working for decades and where he has worked alongside names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Hilary Swank and Lisa Kudrow.

“When you air your dirty clothes in front of the machine, the executives, all the people who make the pieces move, recoil before a hot flame,” he told CNN, consulted about the implications of the trial that has paralyzed the North American industry for recent weeks: the trial for defamation between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, whose ruling established that the latter had defamed her ex-partner, for which she must pay him US$ 15 million.

Throughout the process, between the accumulation of evidence and testimonies from both sides, pieces of the Hollywood gear were also exposed, that rare giant that Marshak speaks of. One of the points of Depp’s defense is that his career would have been ruined after the publication of an article by The Washington Post in December 2018 in which Heard recounted in the first person that he was a “public figure who represents domestic abuse”, an indirect allusion to what she had denounced two years earlier: the interpreter would have beaten her during their marriage, between 2015 and 2016.

Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The actor’s team assured that the text of the newspaper would have made him lose US$ 22.5 millionthe salary he would have received for filming a sixth installment of the successful saga Pirates of the Caribbean. However, said film was never made official. In fact, in October 2018, a note from the British tabloid Daily Mail stated that Depp was out of the Disney franchise.

In turn, a representative of the Mickey Mouse company testified during the trial that there was never an agreement for him to play Jack Sparrow again and that the company had no documents that alluded to Heard’s article.

Currently, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, they are working on two new films by Pirates of the Caribbean, one of them starring Margot Robbie. It was a bit more cryptic about the actor from Scissorhands reprising the character he last brought to life in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017). “Not right now. The future is yet to be decided,” he told the British newspaper The Times.

Darryl Marshak is one of those who believes that Depp could return to the front lines of the industry in the future. “Hollywood is also lenient and as time goes on this will come off the air and Johnny will be able to smoothly return to the business. I think he will rise again,” he assured CNN, adding that “Hollywood is a fickle place”.

Another source consulted by CNN, a director who preferred to keep his identity anonymous, predicted that it is complex for Depp to ally himself with the big studios again, predicting a future for him in independent cinema, where he has recently released Waiting for the Barbarians (2019), by the Colombian Ciro Guerra, and Minamata (2020), in which he also served as a producer. The most emblematic companies in Hollywood, the director maintains, “would be more concerned about the reaction of the public than the smaller independent companies.”

There is also another edge to face: the trial has once again exposed the erratic behavior of the actor on the set. Tracey Jacobs, his agent for 30 years – until 2016, when he fired her – testified that he was always late and not fully prepared for recording days, which would have progressively attacked his position of stardom. In the business. She recalled that at one point she would have told him: “You have to stop doing this. She is harming you.” But she ignored any recommendation.

The actress has a great premiere in the pipeline: the second part of Aquaman, scheduled for 2023, in which he returns to play the romantic interest of the superhero played by Jason Momoa. A role that, as he claimed during the trial, he was on the verge of losing due to Depp’s offensive to discredit his claims and for which he had “fought really hard.”

Photo: Steve Helber/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Walter Hamada, the head of DC Films, gave a different version when cited in the instance, stating that the study considered its continuity due to his alleged lack of chemistry with Momoa, a problem that “is not usual”, he said, and that can be solved with work in the editing room.

The actress’s version also points to how Depp’s alleged actions impacted her career after the debut of the first part of that film, in 2018, when the blockbuster grossed more than US1 million at the global box office.

Jessica Kovacevic, her agent, pointed out that her path could have followed a path similar to that of Ana de Armas, but that did not happen because of what her ex-husband would have set up.

He also charged that he lost a role in an Amazon Studios original film, acknowledging how complex it is to back up the reason for that. “No one can say out loud, ‘We’re taking this away from you because of the bad press.’Kovacevic commented. “But there is no other reason.”

the premiere of Aquaman and the lost kingdom It is scheduled for March 17, 2023 and for now it is unknown how actively it will participate in the film’s promotion campaign.