What are the Necroswords from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

The arrival of Gorr The Butcher God brings with him a new weapon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s about the all-black, a sword with which it is possible to destroy entire planets. So serious is the arrival of the villain played by Christian bale in Thor: Love and Thunder. This resource is part of a tradition of arms recognized as necrosword.

During the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder you can see some of the power of this sword. There are two details to keep in mind. The first has to do with the explicit destruction of a planet. The second is in the aesthetic that is recreated when the protagonists of the story cross paths with Gorr The Butcher God: everything, except the villain’s eyes (golden), turns black and white.

Thus, the cinematographic discourse explains part of the power of All-Black, capable of putting those who are before her in another reality. At this point, it is valid to think that in Thor: Love and Thunder will find one of the most dangerous weapons in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is not the only sword that belongs to the necrosword category.

Thor: Love and Thunder and the Necroswords

The All-Black that Gorr The Butcher God will wear during Thor: Love and Thunder is not the only Necroswords that is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Within these categories there are several white weapons that come from a living being, a symbiote like Venom. That is why they usually have different forms and their power varies. Within the Disney and Marvel productions, a character who invoked this type of weapon was Hela Odinsdottir, Thor’s aunt, in Thor: Ragnarök.

The best known Necroswords are All-Black and Venom Blade. However, different characters in the comics have managed to wield one of these weapons. Among them are Knull, Malekith, Conan the barbarian Y eddie brock. Of course, none may be more recognized than Gorr The Butcher God. This is influenced by the wild use that the character has made of All-Black (sword that originally belonged to Knull).

Moved by his promise to kill all the gods, those who he interprets abandoned his people, Gorr The Butcher God is destroying planets and killing gods with his Necrosword. That is part of the story that he will raise Thor: Love and Thunderwith the son of Odin having to face one of his most feared adversaries within the comics and, starting on July 8, when the film is released, it will also be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



