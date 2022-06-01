Wedding Song, the playlist of songs for the wedding day – Free Time

Your wedding day must be unique. And the soundtrack must also be prepared with care. What are the reasons related to the most popular weddings? Spotify has over 14.8 million user created playlists around the world. Recently, in fact, the contents related to the wedding, which make the guests move, but also make them unleash in dances and dances, have increased considerably. The ratings of the Spotify playlist “Country Wedding” grew by 620% and “Wedding song” recorded an increase of 150%. So, to celebrate the wedding season, the platform has updated the Wedding Season Hub. For the occasion, Mindy Weiss, a well-known wedding planner, curated the new playlist “A very Mindy Weiss Wedding”. A mix of new music and timeless hits, the playlist in the hub is the perfect collection to say “I do”, open the wedding aperitif and throw the bouquet with “(There is) No Greater Love” by Amy Winehouse , Duomo’s “Wildest Dreams”, from the hugely popular Netflix series Bridgerton, Elton John’s “Your Song”, Frank Ocean’s “Moon River”, Ariana Grande’s “pov” and many more. Known for her work with the Kardashians and the Biebers in particular, Mindy spoke on For The Record about her collaborations and the importance of the perfect wedding playlist to make “the big day” even more special.

Furthermore, the platform reveals which are the hits most included in the playlists by users in Italy and in the world to crown the day most dreamed of by everyone, but also the most loved ones for the bachelorette party, the bachelor party and the first dance between the spouses:

● The ultimate wedding song – “All of Me” by John Legend reigns supreme as the number one song included in most wedding playlists in Italy, followed by “Marry You” by Bruno Mars and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.

● Among the Italian songs is “L’Amour Toujours” by Gigi D’Agostino (eighth place), followed by “A te” by Jovanotti (sixteenth place).

● The first dance to the tune of Ed Sheeran – Ed Sheeran is the favorite artist to create the right “first dance” atmosphere in Italy with “Thinking out Loud”, always followed by All of Me “by John Legend and by ‘Elton John’s timeless “Your Song.” Even globally, Ed Sheeran is the most listened to artist in the playlists for one of the most unforgettable moments of the wedding day.

● Girl Power for the wildest bachelorette party – “Wannabe” by Spice Girls, “No Scrubs” by TLC and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston are among the most listened to songs in dedicated playlists last night as a single! Italian women also choose “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls (first position), followed by Beyoncè’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper.

● For the bachelor party, the atmosphere gets Old School – Songs like “The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy, “Hypnotize – 2014 Remaster” by The Notorious BIG and “All The Small Things” by blink- 182 are the most present in the playlists dedicated to the bachelor party.

Here are the top 10 songs most listened to in playlists in Italy and around the world in the period when the wedding bells are ringing:

Ranking of the songs most included in the playlists in Italy in the wedding season

1. John Legend – All of Me

2. Bruno Mars – Marry You

3. Ed Sheeran – Perfect 4. Ed Sheeran – Thinking out Loud

5. Christina Perri – A Thousand Years

6. Elton John – Your Song

7. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Feeling

8. Bruno Mars – Just the Way You Are

9. Pharrell Williams – Happy – From “Despicable Me 2”

10. Gigi D’Agostino – L’Amour Toujours

Ranking of the songs most included in the playlists dedicated to the wedding

1. Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)

2. Bruno Mars – Marry You

3. Ed Sheeran – Thinking out Loud

4. Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars)

5. John Legend – All of Me

6. Pharrell Williams – Happy – From “Despicable Me 2”

7. Earth, Wind & Fire – September

8. Outkast – Hey Ya!

9. Journey – Don’t Stop Believin ‘