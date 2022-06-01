We entered the shelter of Amber Heard, in the middle of the Mojave desert

Despite herself, Amber Heard is now more famous than ever and not because of her merits as an actress. The co-star of Aquaman She has been facing her ex, Johnny Depp, for almost a month, in one of the most mediatic trials of the 21st century so far. Today the jury will meet again to give its verdict and decide which story is more credible. They have the information here. Meanwhile, Amber Heard weathers the storm from her home in Yucca Valley, California, a stone’s throw from Joshua Tree National Park and in the vast Mojave Desert.





Heard bought the 24,000m2 estate in early 2019 for a relatively modest €536,000. Of course, it does not offer any services other than those that the tenant can provide himself since he is in the middle of the desert. Built in 2015, the house occupies 230 m2 and the town to which it belongs is Yucca Valley, of about 20,000 souls.





The house occupies 230 m2 on a 24,000 m2 estate. mls



the living room mls



The kitchen. mls



Main bedroom. mls



The enormous bathroom of the suite, with a built-in bathtub and a stone shower. mls

Amber Heard’s house has three bedrooms and as many bathrooms, as well as a garage for five vehicles. In the living room, polished concrete floor, high ceilings and recessed led lights and aged leather armchairs. Nights in the desert are cold, so the fireplace is very useful, almost as useful as the wine cooler. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, knobby cabinets, and high-end Wolf and Miele appliances.





The master suite offers a stone tub in the center of the spa-like bathroom, dual vanities, and a large stone shower. Also direct access to the backyard. Outside, in addition to the extensive views, to overcome the unevenness of the land that leads to the nearest hill there is a modest wooden bridge. Above it, a pergola with a gazebo.



The porch. mls



The wooden bridge overcomes the difficulty of the terrain. mls



Stairway to the lookout. mls