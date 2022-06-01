Van Basten destroys Camila Cabello: “Nobody wants to see a random”

Midtime Editorial

Amsterdam, Holland / 01.06.2022 10:41:35





Understand that it is not the Super Bowl! Millions of followers are still upset with the Camila Cabello’s presentation ahead of the UEFA Champions League Grand Final in Paris. One of the most legendary names in European football as it is Marco van Basten joined the criticism and was somewhat “cruel” in qualifying the young woman as “random artist”that is, someone without much of a name.

Considered one of the best strikers in history, emblematic figure of AFC Ajax and AC Milan, as well as winner of Euro 1988 with the Netherlands, Van Basten was ruthless in his comments about the show of the Latin artist.

“We want to watch football, but we are forced to see a girl’s show random singing with colorful dancers. UEFA and FIFA try to make money even with these things in a football match. Keep these shows away from us what we want is to watch a football match“, exposed the legendary striker in words collected by the media SPORTbible.

the numerous social media complaints by the show of the artist of Cuban and Mexican descent were aimed at the Champions League “is not the Super Bowl of the NFL”where people with no taste for American football attend the game just to watch the halftime show with world-class artists.

The most viral after the Madrid title

Camila Cabello complained about Liverpool fans

The interpreter of hits like “Havana” and “Señorita” used her Twitter account to complain about the attitude of Liverpool fans at the Saint-Denis Stadium, who they boycotted his music show loudly singing her anthem and other shows of encouragement to the club, something the singer called “rude” for a professional.

“I’m playing our presentation and I can’t believe people were singing their team anthem so loudly as we performed. My team and I have worked tirelessly for so long to bring you good vibes and a good show. What jerks, but whatever. I’m glad that you (her fans) did like it,” wrote the artist, who shortly after deleted the message.

In his account, many supporters backed her up in her complaints, accusing English supporters of being “disrespectful” with someone who was simply fulfilling the task of seeking to amuse them before the ball rolled, but others asked him to understand that the British were “very excited” by the incidents outside the building in which their compatriots were involved, where there were attempts with the police, the fences were jumped and even robberies and attacks against them were reported.

​