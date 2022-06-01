Valentino: the new Winter 2022 women’s collection

Portrait of a Generation.

If there is one aspect in which, in recent years, Maison Valentino has been able to excel is the arduous task of (re) tuning the collective stylistic imagination on very subtle emotional strings. An understanding of reality that deserves a lot of applause. Just think of the fact that, in this spring summer 2022, everything was dyed in PP Pink. Result: the 2022 trend has served. And the credit goes to Pierpaolo Piccioli’s intuition. To reduce an entire collection to a single color, with only a few contrasting black items, was born as a radical “fashion week” gesture. But the vibrant pink specially created (together with Pantone Institute) for the fall winter 2022-2023 fashion show, had already conquered everyone in a few weeks. Up and down the red carpets. Today, Valentino presents the new Fall 2022 collections. And it chooses to do so with a series of installations accessible to all. Understanding what is happening better is a must.

Valentino dresses everyone

From custom made red carpet dresses to makeup. Even up to the mass market. The PPPink chromatic tsunami is a sign of great intuition. Thus, in recent months, the maison has dressed everyone, absolutely everyone, on the red carpet. “Pink like life, music, renaissance and peace”. This is how we read, for example, from the caption on Instagram by Laura Pausini before Eurovision. Three dresses with train created especially for her by Pierpaolo Piccioli in the PPPink shade. All highly appreciated.

The new Valentino pink, as the maison says, in the face of what appears to be a renunciation of the other colors, in reality “maximizes the expressive possibilities”. This radical and absolute choice has thus conquered everyone: from the influential Zendaya to our Blanco. Between premières, presentations and tours, many have worn Valentino creations. By Gigi Hadid, Maluma. To Dua Lipa, Gillian Anderson, Ariana Grande. This led, pink or not pink, to a golden age of the maison. So much so that we have gotten used to seeing her runway looks on the red carpets. An example above all? From Luisa Ranieri to Miriam Leone, to co-host Drusilla Foer, to the David di Donatello 2022, the Valentino maison triumphed with very different looks.

The new collection is more casual

But let’s get to us. We who hardly ever walk the red carpets. The need for “dream” brands to have more commercial lines is more evident than ever. The last example in order of appearance? Balenciaga in the latest fashion show launched the garde-robe (alongside the super commercial collection with adidas, created in the wake of Gucci). That is, essential items of the wardrobe, with a highly tailored savoir-faire, made of quality materials. For everyone. It’s time for a new range of luxury products, often without a logo, which could give a further boost to sales.

Thus they are born, with this intent, the new Fall 2022 Valentino Promenade women’s and After Club men’s collections. And to reach everyone, they will be launched with a series of installations starting from the boutique in via Montenapoleone. A surreal setting made up of several pieces from different environments: inspired by the Fall collections campaign, Portrait of a Generationportrait of a community, united by the values ​​of individuality and uniqueness. A unique and diversified installation to present a collection that embraces the values ​​of the maison, with a new and lively attitude. Linked to today’s world.

