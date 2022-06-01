Val Kilmer’s reunion with Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick” and the emotion that was felt after several decades

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, stars of “Top Gun” in 1986. (Paramount Pictures)

Top Gun: Maverick is a feature film that is causing a lot of excitement to the audience on the big screen, so much so that it has broken records with the action of the jets and the nods to the original film: Top Gun. However, the core of the return of Tom Cruise after 36 years as Pete Maverick Mitchell, is the emotional encounter with what was his rival pilot of top gunTom Iceman Kazansky, played by Val Kilmer.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Now on screen, Iceman Admiral Kazansky, who has spent his Navy career caring for the rogue Maverick, finds himself in the final moments of his life due to an unspecified illness. The real acting is in charge of the two movie superfigures who rose to world fame with top gun in 1986 and now reunited in the long-awaited sequel.

Val Kilmer is present in “Top Gun: Maverick”. (Paramount)

Currently Tom Cruiseeven at the age of 59, is still one of the last movie superstars, while Val Kilmer, The 62-year-old battled throat cancer in 2010, which put him through a medical procedure that affected his voice and still does.

In an interview conducted by USA TODAY by email to Kilmer, regarding Top Gun: Maverickexpressed: “I was very excited the first time I saw it. Almost 40 years is a long time for a reunion. We laugh all day. Tom is great and surprisingly funny!”

Val Kilmer also disclosed that, in terms of secrets of Top Gun: Maverick, in the legendary dogfight scene he required spray tans, protein bars, and panic workouts, among other things.

Kilmer and Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022). (Paramount)

Also, the director of Maverick, Joseph Kosinskihas said that the depth of the reunion scene, more than following a script, was an impulse of emotions that actually came to the fore at that moment.

“It’s a long friendship. They were both there early in their careers with the top gun original. I’m sure there was a bit of a rivalry then, just like the characters,” she said. “But to have them both appear again in this film, it was a really special moment. There was a lot of joy.”

“I was very emotional the first time I saw it,” said Val Kilmer after his reunion with Tom Cruise. (Europa Newswire)

Kilmer revealed that upon learning of the sequel to top gunwhich he always considered had all the elements for a second part, as soon as he could, he called the agent in charge. And he also revealed that, regarding his audition in the original film, he did not show any emotion when winning the position of Tom Kazansky, because in reality he wanted the role of Maverick and that he begged for it, which he wrote in his memoirs of 2020, I’m Your Huckleberry.

KEEP READING:

top gun: all about the highest grossing 1986 movie that made Tom Cruise a star

top gunfrom 1986, the story worth remembering before the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

What do critics say about Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to the eighties film?