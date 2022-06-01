Trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard live: sentence and final verdict

HThe key moment has arrived in the judicial process that he faces for almost a month Johnny Depp Already Amber Heard. Both have been seeing each other’s faces in recent weeks in a judgment which has generated great media expectation. Follow live the sentence and the final verdict of the trial between actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp – Amber Heard, trial and final verdict live

Why will no one be found guilty or innocent?

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard He has given a lot of himself. The accusations between one and the other have not stopped at any time and they do not stop a few hours after knowing the final verdict.

The case was not an allegation of abuse, assault, or rape Therefore, it cannot be considered a criminal case but a defamation case. Therefore, the mission of the seven members of the jury is not to find Johnny Depp or Amber Heard as guilty.

The judge will rule if it was Johnny Depp or Amber Heard who defamed and, for this, each member of the jury must fill out a form delivered by the judge in the case.

The jury, between doubts

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They are already facing the final stretch of the trial that has been extended for almost two months and in which all kinds of testimonies have passed. Well, the deliberations have already started and is expected to reach its end point but the resolution seems complex.