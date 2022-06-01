Trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: the jury, between doubts

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard already face the final stretch of the trial that has been extended for almost two months and in which all kinds of testimonies have passed. Well, they have already started deliberations and it is expected to reach its final point but it seems like complex the resolution.

To the point that dAfter storing so much information on both sides, the jury is more than divided.. And that is what has led to such an effect. After several hours deliberating has been divided without reaching a unanimous decision on whether or not the case should be dismissed.

Five men and two women They are the ones who make up that jury in the trial between Depp and Heard. The doubts that hover among this group of seven people means that until they do not achieve a unanimous decision, the final verdict will not be made official.

So what they spent nine hours debating with a parn to consult the judge handling the case.

Especially in regard to the following fact. they asked Penney Azcarate what rI wonder if they should consider the entire article or just the headline. In this he said that Heard “spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture”. Azcarate has decided that they should consider the headline to reach their verdict. But there is still no final verdict.

Origin of mutual complaints and trial

Johnny Deep sued his ex-wife for defamation, he wrote in an article in the Washington Post in 2018 that was “a public figure representing domestic violence”without naming it. So she claimed him $50 million in damagesalluding to the column destroying his career and reputation.

For her part, Amber Heard defended herself by exercising your right to freedom of expression when writing the column. But according to her, Johnny Depp’s complaint is “useless” and prolongs the “abuse and harassment” to which she has been subjected.