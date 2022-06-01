Trailer for ‘Pinocchio’ with Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo: This is the ‘remake’ of the classic that you can see on Disney + – CINEMABLEND

The live-action film, directed by Robert Zemeckis, hits the Mickey Mouse House streaming platform on September 8.





Disney continues transforming its classics into live action movies and now it’s the turn of Pinocchio. The ‘remake’ of the 1944 animated film is directed by Robert Zemeckis (Return to the future) and features Tom Hanks (Elvis) In the role of Geppetto. The House of Mickey Mouse has published the first trailer of the film, which arrives on Disney+ on September 8th.

The preview focuses, at the beginning, on Geppetto, the carpenter who creates a wooden doll and makes a wish: that he become a real boy. Later, the video shows different images of the film in which they appear Jiminy Cricket -who lends his voice in the original version Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Source)- and a brief moment of the character of Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), who gives life to one of the antagonists of the story.

The end of the trailer shows the first look at Cynthia Erivo (Chaos Walking), who plays the Fairy who appears in the middle of the night to fulfill Geppetto’s wish.

Zemeckis, in addition to being behind the cameras, has also been in charge of the film’s script with Chris Weitz. Unlike other Disney titles, Pinocchio It will not go through theaters and will go directly to the streaming platform of the House of Mickey Mouse. The same will happen with enchanted 2, Sister Act 3, The return of the witches 2 Y peter pan and wendy.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Curse of Bly Manor) is in charge of voicing Pinocchio and Keegan-Michael Key (Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania) and Sheila Atim (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) complete the main cast of the film. Above these lines, do not miss the trailer.

