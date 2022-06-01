Traffic light of player movements for the 2022 Opening

We present the signings that have already been finalized, those that remain as a possibility and those that look very complicated to close

Mexican soccer teams are already planning the next tournament, with the task of strengthening their squads for Apertura 2022.

Below is the traffic light of the movements of the teams towards the next campaign.

Transactions that have already been completed are placed in green, those that remain as possibilities in yellow, and those that seem complicated to materialize in red.

Clausura 2022 has just ended and the transfer market is already in full swing towards the next tournament. ESPN

Transfers in green

Alan Mozo

The Pumas defender was transferred to Chivas for the next Mexican soccer tournament, which will be represented by his second team in Liga MX, since he is an element that emerged from the basic forces of the Pedregal team. The player has participated with the Mexican team and now he will seek to shine with the Sacred Flock.

Fernando Gonzalez

The second addition to the Sacred Flock for Apertura 2022 is the midfielder, who returns to the team that formed him, after passing through Necaxa. González will return to the Jalisco squad with more experience, after having played for other teams, including América, with which he was between the Apertura 2019 and the Guard1anes 2020.

Cesar Huerta

The striker arrives at Pumas looking to strengthen the attack, coming from Chivas, a team with which he did not have so much luck between the Guard1anes 2021 and Clausura 2022 tournaments, since in 28 games he only scored one goal. With Mazatlán it was where he showed the best version of himself.

Gilberto Alcala

The goalkeeper became the new member of Pumas, coming from Xolos and will fight to cover the place left by Alfredo Talavera, who did not reach an agreement to remain with the capital team, which he arrives after having played with the Tijuana team between the Opening 2021 and the Closing 2022.

Tiago Volpi

The goalkeeper will return to Mexican soccer after passing through São Paulo in Brazil, a team he arrived at after having been with Querétaro with whom he played between 2015 and 2018, so he returns in search of appearing under the command of the strategist Ignacio Ambriz.

Player

Jean Meneses — from

Fernando Navarro- from

Transfers in yellow

Julian Quinones

The striker has become one of the figures of Liga MX, essential in the Atlas attack, which he helped win the two-time championship, and versions have emerged that he could become Rayados’ reinforcement, to help the team in the attack in which the maximum reference is the striker Rogelio Funes Mori.

Jesus Gallardo

The Mexican national team is one of the players who have also been among the rumors of movements, after he could reach Cruz Azul to reinforce the defense for the next tournament and it has been mentioned that it could occur before a possible arrival of Jonathan Rodríguez to the Monterrey team. .

Carlos Gonzalez

The Tigres striker is another of the players who have been in the deck of possible moves, due to the fact that versions have emerged that he could emigrate to Toluca, after he has not achieved the expected continuity with the felines, in which the French André-Pierre Gignac is the maximum referent in the attack.

Hiram Wed

The Chivas defender would be in Rayados’ sights to return to the team under the command of coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich. The player obtained with the team the 2010 Apertura title and the crowns of the 2011, 2012 and 2013 editions of the Concacaf Champions League.

Alfredo Talavera

The goalkeeper did not reach an agreement with Pumas and due to this he has currently been placed in Bravos de Juárez.

Transfers in red

Luis Suarez

Among the players who are placed in the red color of the traffic light is the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, who has been mentioned among the possible hirings of América and the teams from Nuevo León. The Uruguayan team that was released from Atlético de Madrid confirmed the interest of Liga MX clubs, but it seems difficult to reach Mexican soccer because his intention is to remain in Europe.

Diego Lainez

Another of the elements that his transfer to Mexican soccer looks complicated is Diego Lainez, who has been mentioned could return to the Eagles, but the player for now remains with Betis from Spain.

Edinson Cavani

The player has also been mentioned as a possibility to reach Mexican soccer, in particular Rayados and América, but in the same way it seems complicated that the Uruguayan national team could be in the Liga MX, who has been in teams like Palermo, Napoli, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United.

