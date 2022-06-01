Top gun and 3 other sequels that revived franchises

Not only sequels live in Hollywood but it is clear that it is becoming more and more common to see how each studio thinks of its premieres as sagas. Marvel popularized a way of making movies in which viewers cannot leave their seats until the last credits are shown, so as not to miss the scene that anticipates what the next series or movies will be. This, of course, is not always successful, much less guarantees a good story ahead.

A week ago, Top Gun: Maverick hit the big screen once again with Tom Cruise to the head. Although there was no talk of whether it will have a continuation, the box office could encourage Paramount+ to think a third part. In addition, the critics were very favorable with the film, to the point of putting it in that select group in which there are the second parts that surpassed the original film, such as The Godfather Y terminator. But, if these are stories that revived franchises, which ones should we talk about?

+Movies that revived sequels

3 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

In 2021, after a widely questioned film, all the actors from the original film returned to make the final torch pass commanded by por Jason Reitmanthe son of the original director Ivan Reitmann. Without getting too lost and bogged down in the plot, it managed to capture the essence of the original 1984 story and become a celebration of one of the biggest pop culture movies of the ’80s.

2 – Believe

Although in the case of the saga starring Sylvester Stallone it could not be said that it was completely dead, if it showed some wear. After doing Rocky Balboa, the sixth of the Philadelphia boxer’s films, the time has come to look for an heir. Thus found in Michael B Jordan the ideal protagonist to put himself in the shoes of the new student, Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo. The third part will arrive in November.

1 – Mad Max: Fury Road

Perhaps in the same way as The Godfatherthe second film in the saga of George Miller it was the best of all. However, in 2015 came the one that for many won the symbolic award for film of the year. Mad Max: Fury Road was starred by Charlize Theron with an amazing visual and sound treatment that earned him the go-ahead to make new films. A prequel is coming soon Anya Taylor-Joy as protagonist.