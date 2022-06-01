Top 10 Bond Girls Fashion Moments

The name of Xenia Onatopp, a former Soviet fighter pilot, is matched only by her signature move as an assassin: crushing her enemies between her thighs, a move she unsuccessfully attempts with Pierce Brosnan’s Bond in golden eye. Played by Famke Janssen, the only thing more dangerous than her cruelty as a killer is her wardrobe of black goth minidresses and skirt suitswith impeccable tailoring.

3. Ursula Andress as Honor Ryder in Dr. Nope (1962)

Ursula AndrewsPhoto: Courtesy of the Everett Collection

dr no It was the movie that kicked off the saga, and Ursula Andress’ unforgettable look in her first scene as Honor Ryder was the one that started a two-piece bikini buying frenzy at the time. Coinciding with the sexual revolution, the suit is now considered one of the most famous bikinis of all time.

Created in collaboration with the film’s costume designer, Tessa Prendergast, and Andress herself, the ivory cotton suit (with its signature belt) is one of the pieces to which Andress attributes much of the success of his later career. “This bikini made me a success,” she declared. to The Telegraph in 2001, before auctioning off the look: “As a result of starring dr no As the first Bond girl, I was given the freedom to choose my future roles and to be financially independent.”

2. Eva Green as Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale (2006)