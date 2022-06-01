Tom Cruise: how much money will he make for Top Gun: Maverick?

In just three days, Top Gun: Maverickthe new movie Tom Cruise (sequel to the work of the 80s), generated 280 million globally. This figure does not come close to the amount of money it has generated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness –the highest grossing film of the year so far–, however, represents the best debut in the career of the Hollywood star and, according to experts, if this success continues, he could earn more than any other actor in history. .

Money money

At the time of this note, Top Gun: Maverick It has grossed more than 300 million dollars worldwide, being the 7th highest grossing film of the year. In just five days it made an impact that – after being delayed by the covid– It was not expected. However, Tom Cruise proved again to be the king of the block busterand could even climb even higher on the list, considering the rave reviews and recommendations among viewers.

According to Puck News, if the film manages to grow past a “trillion” (billion), Tom Cruise could earn up to 9 figures, something that has only been achieved by Will Smithwho holds the record for having earned 100 million for his work on the third part of men in blackwhich generated 624 million dollars around the world.

And you already saw Maverick? Courtesy

Prior to Smith, Keanu Reeves was close to the figure for having generated 83 million for each of the tapes of Matrix, generating a total of 250 million for the three tapes. With this, Tom Cruise proves to be the last of the great movie stars.

Again, considering the excellent reception that the film has had, it would not be surprising if it came to tie the earnings of batman, the second highest-grossing film of the year, which generated $770 million. The tapes that surpass it so far are sonic the hedgehog 2, Fantastic Beasts 3Y Unchartedwhich really did not have a massive impact on the audience (there is talk that even the saga of Fantastic Beasts). So it doesn’t sound crazy to think that Maverick will easily overcome them and that it will come close to the impact of batman Y Doctor Strange generating a massive payment to Tom Cruise.

On the other hand, it should be noted that no film has ever generated more than a billion dollars. His last most successful film was Mission Impossible 6, which generated 800 million dollars. Some estimate that the man generates around 50 million dollars a year from his films and that he is worth 600 million dollars.