Today’s matches: Italy vs Argentina, live the Finalissima match from Wembley

Live match: Argentina vs Italy

Italy 0-3 Argentina | Min 90+2 | GOOOOOOOOOL FOR ARGENTINA, GOOOOOL FOR PAULO DYBALA!! La Joya puts definitive figures and shapes the win with a left foot hit to the post, impossible for Donnarumma.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 86 | Julián Álvarez close to surprising! Long distance shot, trying to roof Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper returns in good form and keeps the ball.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 84 | There are two modifications of Scaloni. Romero and Lautaro Martínez leave, Pezzella and Julián Álvarez enter.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 77 | Nicolò Barella receives the yellow card for a hard kick on Ángel Di María.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 77 | Italy responds by sending Alessandro Bastoni to the field, Emerson Palmieri leaves.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 76 | Argentine movement, the first for them. Goodbye to Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios enters.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 74 | Free kick for Albiceleste. Messi with the shot that goes through the side.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 72 | We have yellow for Di Lorenzo. Strong entrance of the defense on Messi, he wins the preventive.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 69 | ONE MORE FROM MESSI! Classic play by Leo, who hooks and hits a left foot to the right of Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper dives to avoid the goal.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 66 | New arrival of Messi, who wants his goal. Cross shot from the Argentine, contains Donnarumma.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 65 | Tremendous individual Messi! Number 10 steals Jorginho’s candy and heads off at speed. La Pulga endures a couple of times, opens up and hits a violent left-footed shot that Donnarumma covers.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 63 | WHAT A FAILURE OF THE CELSO! Another error in the Italian start, Messi receives deep and puts a diagonal that Lo Celso cannot push with an empty goal.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 62 | We have another modification of the Europeans. To the Leonardo Spinazzola field, the one who retires is Matteo Pessina.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 60 | WHAT A SAVE FROM DONNARUMMA! Di María with the individual, left-footed shot from the inside, deflection by Emerson and shot by Gianluigi for the corner.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 58 | Locatelli is animated from outside the area, defensive diversion and at Dibu’s hands.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 56 | Italy was getting complicated, the ball was delayed for Donnarumma, who had to take it out near the line to avoid the third South American.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Min 46 | Actions resume in England. Argentina is beating Italy, which has 45 minutes to reverse the result. There are three changes from Italy: Bernardeschi, Belotti and Chiellini leave, Manuel Locatelli, Gianluca Scamacca and Manuel Lazzari enter.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Minimum 45+2 | We come to the end of the first part. Argentina is winning two to nil thanks to goals from Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María. Good game at Wembley.

Italy 0-2 Argentina | Minimum 45+1 | GOOOOOOOOOL OF ARGENTINA, GOOOOLAAAAZO OF ÁNGEL DI MARÍA!! La Albiceleste extended the lead near the end of the first half. Shot by Dibu that lowers Lautaro Martínez, who turns around and filters for Di María. El Fideo beats Chiellini by speed and defines with a Vaseline before Donnarumma’s bilge. ARGENTINE GOAL.

Italy 0-1 Argentina | Min 39 | We have a second warning card, it is for Bonucci for an elbow on Messi when looking for a high ball.

Italy 0-1 Argentina | Min 37 | Emerson Palmieri appears from the left with a past center that Belotti does not reach.

Italy 0-1 Argentina | Min 29 | GOOOOOOOOOL FOR ARGENTINA, GOOOOOL FOR LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ!! The scoring opens at Wembley. Theft at the Italian start, ball for Messi, who turns, escapes at speed and gives up a diagonal for Lautaro, who pushes it with an empty goal.

Italy 0-0 Argentina | Min 27 | Messi’s first on goal! Right hand from the PSG footballer, without much direction at the hands of Donnarumma.

Italy 0-0 Argentina | Min 22 | The first yellow card of the game arrives! Otamendi is painted yellow for a hard foul on Emerson Palmieri.

Italy 0-0 Argentina | min 21 | Near Italy! Ball stopped for the European team, a center that Belotti wins by high. The header is contained in a good way by Dibu.

Italy 0-0 Argentina | Min. 19 | Great Italian Approach! Bernardeschi appears from the right sector, puts a diagonal that moves away Cristian Gabriel Romero. There will be a corner kick.

Italy 0-0 Argentina | Min 12 | Raspadori with the first shot on goal! The Italian hooks and hits a low right hand that contains Dibu Martínez lying down.

Italy 0-0 Argentina | Min 6 | Hard foul by Jorginho on Lionel Messi. Free kick for the Albiceleste, collection of the Flea that hits the barrier. He didn’t make it to the door.

Italy 0-0 Argentina | Min 2 | Ángel Di María tries from almost half court! El Fideo saw Donnarumma in advance and tried to surprise. His shot carried neither force nor direction.

Italy 0-0 Argentina | Min 1 | START THE GAME! The Finalissima is already played at Wembley. Argentina with its classic blue and white uniform; Italy with its traditional blue.

1:40 p.m. | All set at Wembley! Both teams take to the field of play, Italy and Argentina for the Finalissima. Chiellini and Messi, the captains who lead the departure of the two squads.

1:30 p.m. | Italy and Argentina have met 15 times, but this will be the first time with a title in between. The balance so far is six wins for the Europeans, four for the South Americans and five draws.

Confirmed lineup of Argentina

1:20 p.m. | Confirmed the XI of Scaloni! Dibu Martínez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria.

Italy confirmed line-up

1:15 p.m. | We have eleven from Mancini! Italy goes with: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Matteo Pessina, Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Belotti and Giacomo Raspadori.

Italy vs Argentina: Result of their last 5 matches

1:10 p.m. | Italy and Argentina will face each other four years later. Their last confrontation was in 2018, during a friendly game. The South Americans have three wins in a row against the Azzurri.

Argentina 2-0 Italy | friendly | 2018

Italy 1-2 Argentina | friendly | 2013

Italy 1-2 Argentina | friendly | 2001

Italy 1-1 Argentina | World | 1990

Italy 0-0 Argentina | friendly | 1989

Italy and Argentina are ready to fight Finalissima. Welcome and welcome to the minute by minute of MARCA Claro! Today Wednesday June 1 the champion of the European Championship faces the monarch of the Copa América, in a match to be played at 1:45 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at Wembley Stadium, in England.

The Italian team arrives after staying out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, while La Albiceleste, with a World Cup ticket in hand, will resume activity after their last appearance with a 1-1 draw during their visit to Ecuador.

How to watch the Argentina vs Italy match live?

The match between Italy and Argentina will be broadcast live on TV through the SKY Sports signal.

What is the Finalissima and why is it played?

The Finalissima, formerly known as the Artemio Franchi Cup, It is an official title, in which the European champion faces the American champion. This will be the third edition of the so-called Euro-American Cup: the previous two were in 1985 and 1993, with France winning 2-0 over Uruguay and Argentina on penalties against Denmark.

Where is the Finalissima played?

The Finalissima will be played at Wembley Stadium, located in the city of London, England. It has a capacity for 90 thousand spectators.