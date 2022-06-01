Tiktoker tattoos Camille Vasquez, the famous lawyer of Johnny Depp [FOTOS] – The Sun of Mexico

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has climbed a new level among the followers of the case because now a TikTok user has gone viral after she made public the fact that she had made a tattoo in honor of the lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Vasquez has become famous thanks to the great work she did in court to help the actor during the trial and now, it has gone viral again, thanks to the decision of this girl who chose to have the defender in her skin.

Through her TikTok account, Jazzmyn Wollfe showed the drawing that she herself tattooed on her skin in which the silhouette of the lawyer with her wavy hair and the word “Objection” (objection in English).

After its publication, which turned the social networks, Some netizens criticized her, assuring that Camille was not a celebrity and that she was just doing her job, so it was too much of a stretch to them that she would make the decision to get a permanent tattoo.

Jazzmyn Wollfe’s response to her tattoo

However, the 27-year-old said she responded to her detractors in an interview for The New York Post and revealed that her drawing is a representation of various elements that mean a lot to her.

“It symbolizes strength, trust, speaking out and unapologetically seeking truth and justice,” Wolfe pointed out.

In addition, he explained that during a stage of his life You were in an abusive relationship that you survived and that now that she heard Vásquez’s cross-examination of Depp’s ex-wife, she She was impressed by his performance.

“What I saw was a strong woman who stood her ground and did everything in her power to bring justice to who she believes to be a victim of abuse and to bring to light a type of domestic violence that society often seems ignore or completely refute”, Jazzman said.

Depp vs Heard

And it is worth remembering that Camille’s work has been highly applauded by the actor’s fans, who have supported him at all times and who hope he will be victorious in the trial in which filed a lawsuit on May 11 for defamation against the actress in the state of Virginia for a column published in the Washington Post in 2018.

In the Heard column it was described as a “victim of domestic violence” harassed by society after denouncing Depp two years earlier, although he never mentioned the name of the artist, so Depp is seeking $50 million in damages because due to his statements, his career was seriously affected.

Heard, 36, filed a counterclaim for $100 million. noting that she suffered violence and abuse from her ex-husband.

At the end of six weeks of statements in the court of Fairfax, Washington, the seven members of the jury – five men and two women – began to deliberate last Friday, May 27, but so far they have not agreed on the verdict. , so the deliberations will resume tomorrow