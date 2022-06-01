Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talked about international celebrities of the moment, and has been for more than 30 years. The woman, who has worked as a singer, actress and model; she continues to reap successes for her career.

And it is that, like few after so many years, it is still valid and is indicated by many as one of the most beautiful women in the world. On different occasions, her toned figure and also her beauty have become the most talked about details.

He recently became a trend for his performance in the movie “Marry me”, which he starred with the Colombian Maluma, and with whom he performs the main theme. And because of her relationship with actor Ben Affleck, with whom she had already had an affair in 2002.

The diva from the Bronx, who rose to fame in the ’80s, dated Affleck for two years, and they were even engaged back then. Twenty years have passed since then, and the changes in their lives and in their physique are more than evident.

It is no secret to anyone that trends and fashions have changed quite a bit, which increases the difference in the photographs of then and now. And it is that at the beginning of their relationship, he was 29 years old, and she was 32, currently they are 49 and 52.

This is what Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked like in their first romance

Through her Instagram account, JLo shared with her more than 210 million fans a video in which she appears with the actor during a basketball game, in which they are also congratulating their mothers on Mother’s Day.

Apparently, the breakup of the couple in 2004 was due to the pressure that the press had on them, since she was quite criticized and because everything they did attracted attention, they even thought of hiring several women to dress up as a bride and serve as a decoy.