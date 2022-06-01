This is what Gucci’s space looks like in the Roblox metaverse

Gucci for a year was winking at the metaverse “gamer” from Roblox, the free platform where video game lovers can create their own worlds. In this particular “universe” other important brands have already been present, ranging from Nike, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger or Forever 21.

A few days ago, the Italian firm opened the doors of “Gucci City”. Fashionistas and brand supporters describe it as “a permanent universe within these virtual planets.” In this space gucci offers a series of experiences that are accessible to the more than 190 million users who access the platform.

How is the experience?

The experience offered on this virtual planet seeks to be disruptive and adjusted to what the new generations of customers are. According to the brand, “Gucci City” offers a set of performances and immersive experiences that will be updated over time.

According to the brand, there will be a series of activities around “Gucci Town”, many of the experiences follow the vision of Alessando Michele himself, who since 2015 has been the creative director of the brand.

Organization

This world is organized around a central and open square. Within this world a mini game is erected Heightsa Vault Plazaa creative cornera handicraft courta SelfieWaya Power-up Place and a Gucci Shop.

“Gucci Town is a digital place on Roblox dedicated to those seeking the unexpected (…) where they can get a closer look at the brand and its legacy, alongside the creative vision of Alessandro Michele, as well as connect with like-minded people from around the world. everyone and express their own individuality”, explained the brand through a press release.

According to the brand, the objective is based on the construction of a digital community that has as a meeting point the “Gucci City”. The concept of bringing people together in an “outdoor plaza” is an idea that has been copied by many. From the brand they define this experience as a living narrative in which you can play.