This is the relationship between Philippe Junot and his daughter Isabelle

isabel junot (31) was fortunate to be born into a very well-positioned family that allowed him to indulge in all the luxuries. His parents separated many years ago, but he maintains an excellent bond with both of them, his father is the French businessman Philippe Junot and her mom, the danish socialite Nina Wendelboe-Larsen.It was the 1970s when Philippe Junot he was successful in business and was known to be a playboy of the night. In addition, his father was the millionaire Michel Junot, who passed away in 2008, and he descended from General Jean-Andoche Junot, who served under Napoleon and whose name is inscribed on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, so his family is well known.

This fame increased after her brief marriage with Caroline of Monaco and in the 1980s he found love in Nina Wendelboe-Larsen, who was born in Ystad, Sweden. The love ended in 1997, but they separated on good terms mainly to protect their three children: Victoria, Alexis and the youngest Isabelle, who married Álvaro Falcó, Marquis of Cubas and son of Fernando Falcó.

Do Philippe Junot and Isabelle get along?

isabel junot He was born on April 18, 1991 in New York and lived in many cities around the world such as Copenhagen, Paris, London, Madrid and Le Rosey, in Switzerland, so he speaks all languages ​​fluently. She is currently an aspiring actress who succeeds on social media as an influencer as she has 35,000 followers on Instagram and interacts with them on a daily basis.

The Junots were always very close. and accompany each other no matter where in the world they are living. This made Isabelle a great relationship with her father, 82 years old, and they have many hobbies together such as watching classic movies.

“When I watch old movies with my dad, he always meets one of the actors. Alain Delon, Jack Nicholson… Sometimes he says to me, ‘Look, that was my girlfriend.’ And when I ask him for a name, he mumbles, ‘Well , there’s a long list,” he told Vanity Fair with a laugh, recalling the businessman’s playboy days.

Isabelle Junot with Philippe Junot and her sister Victoria. Source: Instagram @isabellejunot.

Regarding the relationship with Carolina de Monaco, she expressed that she spoke with her father about the subject, but she finds her father’s past funny: “It’s an anecdote in her life. It’s there, in the past. It’s funny if you think because I like acting and Grace Kelly was a great actress.

At the end of 2021, Isabelle and her sister Victoria were on a tour of Spain, and the influencer shared a photo album on Instagram in which she is seen with her father walking through Segovia. “Happiness” (“happiness”) she wrote at the bottom of the photo and in the second image the businessman is seen with a mask to take care of the coronavirus.

Last April 2, isabel junot and Álvaro Falcó passed through the altar in Spain, the country where they have lived for a long time. His father was one of the guests of honor and although there were not many photographs of him, it was known that he was his godfather, which confirms once again the excellent bond they have.

