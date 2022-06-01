This is the relationship between Philippe Junot and his daughter Isabelle

isabel junot (31) was fortunate to be born into a very well-positioned family that allowed him to indulge in all the luxuries. His parents separated many years ago, but he maintains an excellent bond with both of them, his father is the French businessman Philippe Junot and her mom, the danish socialite Nina Wendelboe-Larsen.It was the 1970s when Philippe Junot he was successful in business and was known to be a playboy of the night. In addition, his father was the millionaire Michel Junot, who passed away in 2008, and he descended from General Jean-Andoche Junot, who served under Napoleon and whose name is inscribed on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, so his family is well known.

This fame increased after her brief marriage with Caroline of Monaco and in the 1980s he found love in Nina Wendelboe-Larsen, who was born in Ystad, Sweden. The love ended in 1997, but they separated on good terms mainly to protect their three children: Victoria, Alexis and the youngest Isabelle, who married Álvaro Falcó, Marquis of Cubas and son of Fernando Falcó.

