This is how Tom Holland evolved as Spider-Man over the years | Films

Irais M.

The 26-year-old actor has proven to be multifaceted in and out of the MCU.

Tom Holland is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood, mainly thanks to his portrayal of Spider-Man. The 26-year-old Briton has practically grown up before our eyes, after just over a decade on screen.

During this time – and especially since he is Spider-Man― we have witnessed the physical changes of Tom Holland, the improvement of his style and the multiple suits of the spider-man that he has used.

These are some of its main moments:

Tom Holland becomes Spider-Man

The Spider-Man’s first suit in the MCU, as well as the first used by Tom Holland, was the one that Tony Stark gave Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War (2016). The Stark Suit, as it is called, has the classic superhero color palette and also appears in Spider-Man Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Spider-Man Far From Home (2019).

At that time we had already seen the actor in The Impossible (2012), her big screen debut opposite Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts; as well as in Billy Elliot the Musical Live (2014), musicalized by Elton John, among other presentations.

Holland and his Rihanna lip sync to the rhythm of “Umbrella”

The actor is so multifaceted that in May 2017 participated in the Lip Sync Battle, where she practically did drag, but without heels, due to the riskiness of the dance steps. Tom Holland, who studied dance and ballet as a child, gave an epochal performance to Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” complete with pyrotechnics and fake rain as in the video clip of the song.

Spider-Man and the maximum evolution of his suit

In Spider-Man HomecomingTom Holland wore a suit that he designed: with a sweatshirt and goggles: very ugly to be that of a superhero but decorous enough for a teenager to have done it.

This changed with the suit known as the Iron Spider in Avengers: Infinity Warwhich has all the technology of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

After this we saw Holland in The Current War (2017), where he shared credits with Benedict Cumberbatch outside the MCU.

Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man Far From Home’

In the second film focused on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Peter Parker accepts that he is not the next Iron Man, but he can use technology. Spider-Man Far From Home He let us see the actor with the red and black suit – Holland’s favorite -, the black incognito and the integrated one, which would also appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

After this film, the actor surprised us in the world of dubbing with his participation in Spies in Disguise (2019), dolittle (2020) and Onwards (2020). He also experimented beyond the MCU in movies like The Devil All the Time, Cherry Y Chaos Walking.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and beyond

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland debuted a spectacular and ideal black suit with gold to face the villains of the multiverse, although in the film the integrated one predominates, in which the classic design is fused with the technology of the Iron Spider.

In the premiere of the film it was already official that the British actor was a couple of Zendaya, a true fashion icon, so he opted for a Prada suit to combine in glamor in the spiderweb dress she wore, designed by Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Tom Holland as a world star

This year we already saw the actor in uncharted, based on the video game of the same name, and we know that he will later play Fred Astaire in the biopic of the artist.

Not bad for a kid who’s dreamed of being Spider-Man—well, who hasn’t—and has put his training in ballet as an increase in their acting abilities.