This high-end Xiaomi has a discount of 194 euros

The Chinese mobile collapses and can be yours for less than you expect. It is one of the best purchases at this price.

Thanks to this offer you can take the Xiaomi 11T for only 304 euros in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In addition, with Amazon you will enjoy fast, free shipping and with all the guarantees.

Xiaomi’s mobile went on sale for 499 eurosyou can take it with 194 euro discount. We are talking about a very good device, It comes with a complete sheet of characteristics that can satisfy the most demanding users. It has a nice design, a spectacular screen and a processor with which you can easily move your favorite applications.

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at the best price

This Xiaomi 11T arrives with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. Your refresh rate, that reaches 120 Hz, translates into fluidity and speed. It is a first class screen, it looks really good and it could be the best place to enjoy series and movies.

The MediaTek Dimension 1200 is in charge of giving it life, a beast that will move any application. We are talking about a chip capable of making everything work very well, even the most demanding games and applications. In this offer it comes along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, some numbers with which to be calm.

MediaTek Dimension 1200

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge

USB-C, NFC and 5G

You won’t have to worry about the charger, the 5,000mAh of the battery of this Xiaomi do a good job. In addition, it incorporates an amazing 67W fast charge. You will never leave home with a 5% battery, you will be able to recover all the energy you need in just a few minutes. This Xiaomi 11T also has NFC and 5G technology.

On the back of this Xiaomi, a triple camera with which you can take good pictures in all kinds of scenarios. It has a 108 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixel. In the hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera.

You don’t have to pay 800 euros to take home a powerful and complete mobile phone, which shows off its chest in all sections. This Xiaomi 11T is a real beast at a discount, a device that will accompany you for a long time offering great performance. I have no doubt, it is one of the best purchases you can make with 300 euros.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!