They spread PHOTOS of Johnny Depp attacked by Amber Heard

Malcolm Connolly, personal bodyguard Johnny Depp, He has turned the world upside down with his recent statements about the actor.

Connolly gave his version of the controversy between Amber Heard and Johnny in court, where he confessed to seeing the

actress

as a dominant woman and with mood swings.

“Amber started to change. She became feisty, demanding… she could turn cold in the blink of an eye,” she revealed.

In the same court, Malcolm confessed to having witnessed the alleged violence from Amber to Johnny.

“He wanted to wear the pants in the relationship, being dominant. On the contrary, Johnny Depp kept quiet, ”he revealed.

Spread photos of Johnny Depp with bruises

Malcolm Connolly’s statements not only give an unexpected twist to the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, because he also showed a couple of photos where you can see the actor beaten and with swollen eyes.

“Most of these marks were on the left side of his face. He had the swollen lip and bruises on his eye. He has hit a door… or a door has hit him,” she said.

The beatings occurred in the Honeymoon of the actors, and in addition, the member of the security team denies that Depp has violated the actress.

In the documents you can see the actor with the rpuffy oyster and using black glasses to cover possible bruises at the height of the cheekbones.

Malcom confirmed that Johnny used harmful substances, but that they never interfered with his performance as an actor.

“I believe that Jack Sparrow he’s drunker than Johnny Depp,” he said.

Remember that the battle of celebrities in court began on April 9 and will continue for another 4 weeks.

