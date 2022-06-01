They show photos of Amber Heard beaten and assure that Johnny Depp is the culprit

a friend of Amber Heard testified having seen the bruises and cuts left on the actress after multiple incidents of abuse inflicted by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

In a recorded statement played Wednesday for the jury, Rachel Pennington said that he never personally saw Depp hit Heard, but that he saw the injuries and took photos of Heard’s face in December 2015 after a fight in which Heard says Depp headbutted her and may have broken her nose.

One photo shows the actress with a swollen nose, a cut lip and moderately blackened eyes. She also took a photo of strands of hair that she said had been pulled from Heard. Heard “often had to cover bruises and injuries to her face” with makeupPennington said in the January 2022 affidavit.

Pennington said that she doesn’t really consider herself a current friend of Heard’s, and that The two have grown apart in the past year.

Raquel Pennington presented the images of Amber Heard AFP Agency

Depp sued Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed by Heard in the daily newspaper. Washington Post, in which the actress described herself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse.”

The lawyers of Depp say the article defamed the actor despite not mentioning his name. The trial is now in its fifth week.

Depp says that he never hit Heard and that he was a victim of abuse by Heard. The December 2015 fight is one of several that took place. While jurors viewed photos taken by Pennington documenting the injuries, they also saw a video of Heard’s appearance on a late-night talk show the next day in which those injuries are not visible.

According to the actress’s friend, Johnny Deep would have been to blame for the blows against Heard AFP Agency

Heard said the injuries were covered with makeup. Pennington’s testimony was presented after Heard finished his testimony after two grueling days of cross-examination in which Depp’s lawyers they questioned her about the veracity of her accusations of physical and sexual abuse.

Pennington’s statement provides corroborating evidence for several of the alleged attacks. In addition to the December 2015 incident, Pennington said he saw cuts on Heard’s feet when she returned from a trip to Australia in March 2015.

Heard testified that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle on that trip and that he cut his feet on glass during the attack. And Pennington, who briefly lived in a penthouse suite with Depp and Heard, said he was the first person to see Heard during a final fight between the pair in May 2016 that precipitated the couple’s divorce.