They create a Will Smith cryptocurrency and shoot up 10,000% in a few hours

The Oscar ceremony last Sunday was viralized by an unusual live event: Will Smith hit Chris Rock in the face after a joke about his wife. After the clip of what happened – and Smith’s subsequent tearful speech after winning the award – went viral around the world, the crypto ecosystem saw an opportunity to launch a new coin.

This is how “Will Smith Inu” was born, a “shitcoin” with the face of the protagonist of “I am Legend” and winner as best Actor that within minutes of its creation led to a tide of financial speculation that made it jump 10,000%.

The token could be purchased on various decentralized exchanges such as uniswap either pancake swap, and reached a high of 0.0000006582 cents this morning. However, the strong correction of each shitcoin did not take long to appear and it has already largely collapsed.

The project, which has a supply of one billion tokens, already has a daily trading volume of almost half a million dollars.

Crypto experts have drawn attention more than once to this type of cryptocurrency: while it can be very tempting to jump into an “easy trade” in the middle of a bull rally, you can also lose a lot of money by not trading in the best way. .