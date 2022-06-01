They catch Kris Jenner on a romantic date with her boyfriend Corey Gamble

Chris Jenner is the matriarch of the most mediatic family on television: Kardashian-Jenner. The businesswoman has built an empire around her daughters that have led them to have a great fortune and live in luxury.

Kourtney’s mom, Khloé, Kim, Kylie and Kendall, who has achieved fame through her television programs about her family, was caught at a dinner with her boyfriend Corey Gamble at a popular restaurant in Malibu.

True to her style and glamour, Kris She wore an elegant black coat with sparkly details on the sleeves, diamond earrings, and completed her outfit with a pair of black sunglasses, while gamble He wore a blue and white Louis Vuitton shirt, a navy blue jacket and pants.

Apparently, the businesswoman enjoyed the outing with her 41-year-old boyfriend, because at all times she outlined a big smile outside the restaurant.

With this output, the concerns of the couple’s fans, who thought they were estranged, are addressed, as Corey did not appear in any photo of the luxurious wedding of Kris’s daughter, Kourtney with Travis Barker, on Sunday, May 22 in Portofino , Italy.

However, “Us Weekly” confirmed that all is well between the couple and that they “remain strong” despite his absence from the luxurious Castle Brown for Kourtney’s third wedding.

Kris and Corey have been dating since 2014 from fashion designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in Ibiza. Corey Gamble is a business executive and talent manager, he is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but now lives in Los Angeles with Kris. gamble is 41 years old, exactly the same age as Kris’s second oldest daughter, Kim Kardashian.