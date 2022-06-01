They account for more than 2,800 false entries among Liverpool fans

The stadium scanners France recorded more than 2,800 false tickets from Liverpool fans last Saturday 28 during the celebration of the final of the UEFA Champions League who faced the British real Madridaccording to RMC Sport radio.

The banknotes fakes were visually “believable enough” to cross the first ticket filtering that was established at the perimeter of the stadium before going through a second filtering through machines.

This could be one of the reasons justifying the statement by the French Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmaninabout the arrival of “30 thousand or 40 thousand amateurs Britons” to the gates of the Stade de France without tickets or with counterfeit tickets.

The number of false tickets for the final was higher than what is usually given habitually in this type of events, around a hundred, explains the medium.

The UEFA and the French Football Federation (FFF) deduced that there was a much higher volume of false tickets in circulation and the figure of some 30,000 people without a ticket or with a false ticket is considered credible, a figure ratified by the Paris transport administration, the consortium of Stade de France and by the Prefecture of Police.

In a statement issued at the end of the afternoon, the FFF endorsed the figure of “35 thousand additional people, with counterfeit tickets or without tickets”, which caused “public order problems by blocking the access doors to the stadium and preventing some of the that they did have tickets to enter the stadium before the initial whistle” at 9:00 p.m.

He calculated that they moved to the stadium of France 110 thousand people (including what they had input).

Likewise, the governing body of French soccer defended that there was a sufficient number of agents who helped the police device, a total of 1,650, a number “25 percent higher than that of a France team match with closed wallets” .

The device “had the endorsement of the Prefecture of the Policemantaking into account the information that the FFF had about the preparation of the final of the Champions League“, detailed the FFF.

According to RMC Sport, the French intelligence service warned that they would move to Paris some 50,000 Liverpool fans, many of them without tickets or with forged tickets with which they would try to access the venue.

The head of the Interior recalled yesterday, Monday, that the tickets were electronic but “at the request of the UEFA” printed bills were admitted, “which opened the possibility of fraud”.

He explained that, in the area of ​​prior filtering of fans of the Liverpool“more than 70 percent of the entries were false”, which ended up generating problems in the security system to the point that the intervention of riot police was necessary.

Just over 2,700 fans were finally unable to access the stadium despite the fact that they had entryreported the Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, who advanced that there will be “compensation” for those affected, although without giving more details.

Darmanin lamented that amateursincluding families with children, suffered the consequences of tear gas, and acknowledged that he has seen videos of French police using gas “unnecessarily and disproportionately.”

The French Government insisted yesterday that the problems they occurred solely in the Liverpool fan zone. The organization the real Madrid with his fans it has been very different”, stated the head of Sports.

Added to the access problems was the action of organized groups of local criminals who committed violent robberies on fans outside the stadium. There are a total of 77 detainees for these events, according to the authorities.

The two ministers will appear tomorrow, Wednesday, before the plenary session of the Senate to explain the incidents surrounding that meeting.

With information from EFE