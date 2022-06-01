These are the sensual and hot photos of Kim Kardashian with which she revolutionized Instagram

Kim Kardashiann showed off her curves in a silver ensemble as she shared memories of her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding while enjoying a London vacation with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old, who recently landed in London for a holiday with boyfriend Pete Davidson, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share snapshots of her time in Italy.

The fashionista looked stunning in a skin-tight silver ensemble, making the most of the glorious weather. The mother-of-four also slipped into a figure-hugging pair of silver pants with chic velvet details.

The star is seen with her freshly bleached hair in a sleek bun as the locks frame her gorgeous face.

kim kardashianwho enjoys love moments with her comedian boyfriend in the UK, sparked rumors that she has split from Peter Davidson with his ‘thirst trap’ photos, writing: ‘nothing lasts forever’ in the cryptic caption.