These are the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early June

With less than two weeks to go before Microsoft’s biggest event regarding its gaming division, the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, it seems that we will have time to entertain ourselves with new options available on Xbox Game Pass. As usual at the end of each month, the announcement of new titles was imminent, and they have not been expected, since practically from this week we will have new additions, to replace the recent casualties.

There are already more than 300 titles available on Xbox Game Pass between Console, PC and Cloud, so this new wave corresponding to the month of June will join the ranks that are getting closer to four hundred. If you still don’t have Xbox Game Pass, we strongly recommend it, especially in its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate version, which for only €12.99 includes access to Xbox Live Gold, the Game Pass PC catalog, cloud gaming and of course to all the titles available for Xbox One and Xbox Series.

These are the games that come to Xbox Game Pass