These are the most popular

In recent years, much has been said about onlyfans and the controversies surrounding this platform, but there are many who still do not know what exactly it consists of. It is a web page created in 2016, whose initial objective was that artists, influencers or celebrities create more exclusive content for their fans and could interact with them more directly. All this, for a modest price for users. However, little by little it has become mainly an adult content spaceif not directly pornographic.

This change of course began in 2018, when the owner of MyFreeCams, a live sex website founded in 2002, bought a large part of the company. Since then, one much of the content generated on OnlyFans is erotic or sexual. This situation raised concern among investors and banking entities related to the business, even more so with the large increase in users during the pandemic.

In addition, there were also different complaints in the media about the proliferation of allegedly illegal content, among which the following stand out: child abuse or prostitution ads.

Thus, the creator of OnlyFans, Tim Stokely, announced in 2021 that explicit sexual content would be prohibited on the platform. After the wave of complaints from content creators and users, the company rectified and has remained the same until now, when you have more than 100 million users all over the world.

These users pay a monthly fee and the content creators keep 90% of the profits they generate, while the other 10% goes to the company. Also, you must be over 18 to register.

Private network

Being a private network, it is difficult to know, for example, if there are more women than men creating content; the average age or gender of users; how many visits the main accounts have; or what kind of content they upload.

Despite everything, the controversy with this business has generated curiosity among the public, and some celebrities have spoken openly about their activity on OnlyFanswhile in other cases their profiles have been leaked.

Internationally, one of the most popular celebrities is Cardi-B, which is in the top 10 of the most sought-after artists on the platform. The rapper opened an account in 2020 to promote the release of her song WAP, performed alongside Megan Thee Stallion. The video clip of that song has more than 460 million views on YouTube and was attended by figures such as Kylie Jenner, Normani, and even Rosalía herself.

The controversy of Bella Thorne

Also on OnlyFans is a former Disney star: Bella Thorne. The actress beat in 2020 the record earnings on the platform, getting a million dollars on his debut. Within a week, she had already surpassed two million dollars. With a monthly fee of $16 per month per user, it’s easy to calculate the number of people who followed you in a few days.

Thorne claimed that he had joined OnlyFans because he was putting together a film with filmmaker Sean Baker, which revolved around the lifestyle of a page star. He also assured that he planned to give his profits to the production company and to charity. However, days later Baker said that Thorne’s statements were not entirely true.

“I would like to make it clear that the news that I am making a film (documentary or fictional narrative) about OnlyFans and using Bella Thorne to investigate, is false,” he said in a statement. Baker added that she had a conversation with Thorne about a distant collaboration that could “focus on her life and the circumstances that led her to join OnlyFans.”

“On that call, I advised his team to consult with sex workers and address how he did this so as not to harm the sex work industry. This has been the extent of my involvement,” said Baker.

Ultimately, Thorne apologized, saying he was just trying to help “normalize the stigmas” behind sex and sex work.

Spanish at OnlyFans

In the case of Spain, we know that there are several celebrities women who have created a profile, each for a different reason. An example is the rapper bad rodriguez. She herself announced on social media that she had joined OnlyFans, stating that her followers could “enjoy my original classes of drink yoga and more things”.

Maria Forque, daughter of actress Verónica Forqué, also has an OnlyFans account. Better known as ‘Virgin Mary’ -his artistic name-, makes “performance naked”, a type of performance that, as he explained in an interview with EL ESPAÑOL, he met on a trip to the United States.

María Forqué, on the metal bar of her house, during her interview with EL ESPAÑOL.

Carmen Suarez

“I like to create aesthetic things, that attract, but at the same time are uncomfortable. To me in all environments, except my family, I have always been restricted, and that is why now I am more provocative than ever. I do not seek to disturb, but to take people to the limit, to laugh or to understand that the body and sex are something beautiful and natural. And that it is the human being who turns them into sin, “he declared to this newspaper.

The actress Mari Sky Haystacksdaughter of Andrés Pajares, an account was opened, according to some media, by “economic problems”. Later he also joined Chayo Mohedano. Rocío Jurado’s granddaughter announced that she was opening a profile for dedicate songs exclusively and record personalized videosthus detaching itself from the erotic content.

However, Mari Cielo Pajares warned him to be careful on the platform: “They’re going to ask you for a lot of dirty things. I’m telling you from experience. They ask me for a lot of dirty things and I don’t listen,” he declared in an interview with The reason.

Daniela Blumetelevision collaborator and presenter, who has participated in programs such as Martian Chronicles either survivorscreated her profile during confinement and since then she has become one of the most popular women on the platform in Spain.

In an interview with The confidential addressed this issue and stated: “It is my funniest and most fruitful project in the economic sense. I am a communicator, I dedicate myself to communicating and with Only I communicate too. I express my intimacy, my way of feeling, of living sex, of understanding sex and love… I don’t know, it’s a window to a more intimate part of me that isn’t even all my intimacy because everything is infinite. But I share the part that I like, that turns me on, that I feel like”.

Patricia Steisyextronist of Women, men and viceversa, publish content on the platform together with their partner. In this case, it is erotic content and, as she has explained, it is her most stable source of income.

Alyson Eckmanwinner of big brother 5an OnlyFans account was created in 2021. As reported Popular Voiceusers could access “high-pitched” content for $15 a month.

Athletes, artists, anonymous people… there are many who use this platform to earn money or followers. And, while it doesn’t always have to be sexual content, the scandals and opacity surrounding the platform spark debate about its use, its whitewashing of pornography, and the commercialization of women’s bodies.

