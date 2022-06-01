These are the most expensive divorces in the show

MEXICO CITY, May 31 (EL UNIVERSAL).- The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lives its last hours. This Tuesday, May 31, the jury has met again to try to reach a verdict and determine who of the two celebrities will emerge victorious from this legal battle. Since last April 11, the lawyers of both parties have offered evidence and witnesses for the double lawsuit they face: on the one hand, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for 50 million dollars for defamation, and on the other, Heard responded with a counterclaim. for double that amount.

In the initial lawsuit, Johnny Depp asks for that sum of money as compensation as a result of the article published by his ex-wife in 2018 in the newspaper “The Washington Post”, where although his name was not mentioned, he assures that it was evident that he was referring to the. Heard and Depp divorced in 2016, just 15 months after getting married and although at that time the actress received seven million pesos from her ex-husband, if she won the lawsuit it would become one of the most expensive separations in show business. ; However, there are other couples whose breakups have come out in an eye of the face and these are some of them.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The couple known publicly as “Bradgelina”, and one of the most mediatic at the time, announced the news of their separation in 2016 and since then the legal battle for the custody of their children has been an ebb and flow. Jolie and Pitt are already divorced and last October it was announced that a Los Angeles court decided not to reopen the case for the custody of their children after Pitt lost joint custody in July 2021.

In addition, according to El País in October, the battle for divorce and custody had led up to that moment to the actors spending more than a million dollars on legal matters, for example, in the payment of a private judge, who charged between $900 and $1,000 an hour.

Paul McCartney and Heather Mills

The couple became engaged in mid-2001 and their separation came in 2006. According to People magazine, Mills obtained almost 50 million from the ex-beatle thanks to the divorce agreement. After the legal process, in 2008 the judge decided that Paul should pay his ex-wife 33 million, added to the 15 million of existing assets. At that time the bassist’s fortune was estimated at $1.7 billion.

Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore

The couple married in 1980 and had seven children. After 31 years of marriage, the story finally ended in a divorce described in 2011 as the most expensive in Hollywood by ABC since, failing to reach an agreement, a Solomonic distribution of the actor’s fortune was determined: half of the Gibson’s fortune would go to Robyn.

Among Gibson’s estimated assets, according to People magazine, were more than $600 million raised from the film “The Passion of the Christ,” more than $100 million in real estate investments worldwide, and $75 million for film and television projects. television on which Gibson executive produced. Plus his ex-wife is entitled to half of every future paycheck Gibson receives for the rest of his life.

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger

After ten years of paperwork, in December 2021 they finally concluded the divorce that Shriver had requested since 2011, when the actor ended his position as governor of California. The couple was together for 25 years and it all ended after the actor acknowledged that he had a child out of wedlock and with a former household employee.

According to the TMZ portal, the couple’s properties were worth around 400 million dollars at the time and they did not have a prenuptial agreement, so everything was also divided 50/50.